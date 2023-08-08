What Happened to Detective Williams? Did Da’Vine Joy Randolph Leave Only Murders in the Building?

Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ is a mystery comedy-drama series that follows Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, a trio of true crime podcast enthusiasts who unite to solve murder mysteries in their apartment complex. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the series often sees the main trio working alongside Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) in their quest for answers and clues about the murder cases they are embroiled in. Therefore, it may surprise viewers that Detective Williams does not appear in the earlier episodes of the show’s third season. If you are wondering about what happened to Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Detective Williams and whether the actress exited the hit-comedy-drama series, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Detective Williams?

Detective Donna Williams is introduced in the first season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ She is the lead investigator on the murder of Tim Kono, who is found dead in the Arconia. In the first season, Detective Williams comes in contact with Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, a trio of true crime podcasters. After she initially dismisses the death of Kono as suicide, she quickly reopens the investigation after listening to the trio’s podcast. The trio eventually deduced that Jan Bellows had killed Kono and presented the proof to Detective Williams, who also contends with her wife’s pregnancy.

In the second season, Detective Williams is the one to arrest the trio for their supposed involvement in the murder of building manager Bunny Folger. However, Detective Williams also warns the trio and helps them prove their innocence. Over the first two seasons, Detective Williams forms a friendly relationship with Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, as she appreciates their efforts in solving cases but mostly considers them a nuisance. However, in the first two episodes of season 3, Detective Williams is absent as the trio finds themselves embroiled in another murder case, that of actor Ben Glenroy. Instead, Detective Williams’ associate, Detective Biswas, arrives to handle the case.

Did Da’Vine Joy Randolph Leave Only Murders in the Building?

In the series, actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph plays the role of Detective Williams. Randolph made her screen acting debut in 2013 and gained recognition for her recurring role as Tanya in the first season of the family drama series ‘This Is Us.’ Her performances as Poundcake in ‘Empire’ and Veesy in ‘The Last OG’ were also well-received. Her more recent credits include her role as Destiny in the critically panned series ‘The Idol‘ and voice performances in shows such as ‘Birdgirl’ and ‘Chicago Party Aunt.’ Randolph is credited as a recurring cast member for the first two seasons of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Randolph’s Detective Williams is absent from the initial episodes of the show’s third season. Since Detective Williams is one of the few common threads between the seasons and recurring characters to be carried forward, her absence might lead viewers to believe the actress has exited the series. Moreover, Detective Williams is also one of the biggest allies of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver. Hence, her absence leaves a large void in the story.

However, Randolph hasn’t left the show, and she is expected to appear in the third season. The promotional material for season 3 has already confirmed the return of Randolph’s Detective Williams. The actress is also expected to appear in upcoming movies such as ‘Shadow Force,’ ‘Rustin,’ and ‘The Holdovers.’ Randolph’s busy schedule likely meant the writers could only utilize her character in limited episodes, leading to her absence from the initial episodes of season 3.

