What Happens to Josef, Thomas and Noemi in 1883? Will They be in Season 2?

‘1883‘ season 1 finale brings the journey of the immigrants and cowboys to a conclusion. Throughout the first season, the caravan led by Shea Brennan traverses the Great Plains in hopes of reaching Oregon. However, the group faces many difficulties and loses many members on the way. Josef, Thomas, and Noemi are each fan-favorite characters in their own right, and as the caravan reaches the final stretch of its journey, we are sure viewers must be looking for answers about their fate. In that case, allow us to share everything you need to know about Josef, Thomas, and Noemi’s endings and what the future might hold for them in the world of ‘1883.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Josef, Thomas, and Noemi in 1883?

In ‘1883’ Josef is a German immigrant who speaks little English and inadvertently becomes the leader of the immigrants. Thomas is a Civil War veteran working as a Pinkerton Agent guiding the immigrants across the Great Plains with his former army Captain Shea Brennan. On the journey, Thomas meets Noemi, a Romanian gypsy widow struggling to survive. Thomas and Noemi develop feelings for one another, and they hope to start a new life in Oregon.

In the penultimate episode of season 1, Josef is bitten by a snake. In the season finale, the bite begins to infect his leg, and Thomas amputates it to save Josef’s life. Josef survives, but his wife, Risa, who also suffered severe injuries in the previous episode, succumbs to her wounds. After the caravan disbands, Josef accompanies Thomas and Noemi pulls his wagon. In the final moments of the finale, a year after Elsa’s death, Josef, Noemi, and Thomas all reach Oregon.

Will Josef, Thomas, and Noemi be in Season 2?

Josef, Thomas, and Noemi’s journies come to a conclusion as they arrive at their destination. Noemi finds a partner in Thomas, while Thomas finds a sense of belonging with Noemi and her children. On the other hand, Josef reaches Oregon but has to pay a massive price for it. In the final moments, we see Josef trying to earn a living despite losing his leg and wife. Thomas and Noemi plan on building themselves a home in Oregon. Therefore, it seems like the characters have finally achieved their goals, and there isn’t more story to be told about their lives.

Paramount+ has ordered additional episodes of ‘1883,’ which means that there will be a second installment of the show. However, whether actors LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, and Gratiela Brancusi, who play Thomas, Josef, and Noemi, will factor into the new episodes remains uncertain. The makers could decide to focus the narrative on the one-year gap between Elsa’s death and the trio’s arrival in Oregon. In that case, there is potential for telling compelling stories featuring the three characters. However, if the makers choose to focus on the Duttons and their early days in Montana, it will be difficult for the narrative to do justice to Thomas, Noemi, and Josef. Therefore, we may have seen the last of the trio on our screens.

