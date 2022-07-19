What Happens to Kim in Better Call Saul? Does She Die?

Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is arguably one of the most important characters in ‘Better Call Saul.’ Despite being a crucial component of the prequel, she doesn’t appear in the original series, ‘Breaking Bad.’ This has led to much speculation about her fate. Given how profoundly brutal that universe is toward most of its characters, the fans are afraid that a gruesome ending is in the cards for Kim. ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 9, titled ‘Fun and Games, mostly answers this. Here is what you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happens to Kim in Better Call Saul?

Kim has been part of the plot of ‘Better Call Saul’ since the beginning. The show has two main narratives. If one revolves around Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and his transition into Saul Goodman, the latter is about Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and his transformation from a parking lot attendant to a dreaded enforcer and hitman for Gus Fring. Kim is a quintessential part of the former. At the start of the series, she is a lawyer at Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill (HHM). We learn that her journey from being an intern at the same firm to being a lawyer inspired Jimmy’s own pursuit of a legal degree. Later, while creating the character of Saul Goodman, Jimmy utilizes some aspects of her personality.

While Kim is generally a force for good, doing pro bono work and helping out people who desperately need legal representation, there is a darker aspect to her character, part of which she inherited from her mother, who was a con artist. Her relationship with Jimmy brings those dark qualities to the fore. In season 6, Kim and Jimmy hatch a plan to take the Sandpiper case away from Howard Hamlin. They know that the accusations of drug use will destroy Howard’s reputation, which will inevitably ruin him financially. But that is an acceptable outcome for Kim and Jimmy.

Even though Kim comes to know that Lalo is alive, neither she nor Jimmy predicts what happens next. While Howard is at their home to confront them about their scam, Lalo appears and kills him. Later, Kim and Jimmy convince Howard’s wife that he was using cocaine. Kim has been on the same life trajectory as Walter White. But fortunately for her, she pulls herself away just before her descent to complete darkness, something Walter didn’t do.

Kim quits the law altogether and ends her marriage. She rightly tells Jimmy they are toxic to people around them before revealing she didn’t tell him about Lalo being alive because she knew that he would place her safety above everything else and immediately go on the run. She didn’t want to do that, as she was having too much fun. Ironically, her actions might have saved her soul, but they seemed to have played a prominent role in Jimmy’s complete transformation into Saul Goodman.

Does Kim Die?

As of season 6 episode 9, Kim isn’t dead. However, four more episodes are still to go, and given the show’s propensity for surprising its fans, anything can happen. Interestingly, series co-creator Vince Gilligan told The Sunday Morning Herald in an interview that if they made another spin-off, it would be about Kim. “She [Seehorn] can be hilariously funny, she can be absolutely moving. She can do anything, she just has this astounding range. Personally, as one of the first two fans of Better Call Saul, I want to know more about Kim, I want to see and learn more about her. If we were to do another spin-off it would be the Kim Wexler show,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odenkirk told Entertainment Weekly that he hoped for a reconnection between Kim and Jimmy as Gene Takavic. In 2022, Seehorn even stated that she would love to play the character again. So, there is a considerable possibility that Kim Wexler might survive ‘Better Call Saul’ and even have her own show in the future.

