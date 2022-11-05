Guraish Aldjufrie is well-known by the general public as the first husband of Kyle Richards, the star of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ The Dutch-Arabic real estate developer from Indonesia is also the father of Farrah Brittany, who is well known for her part in Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’ Both women have nothing but praises for Guraish, who is apparently also friendly with Kyle’s current husband, Mauricio Umansky. Given his popularity, it is no wonder that the public is eager to know just how rich Guraish is. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

How Did Guraish Aldjufrie Earn His Money?

Following in the footsteps of his family, Guraish Aldjufrie entered the field of real estate development in Indonesia at a young age. According to reports, he did complete his higher education and got a graduation degree, but the details for the same have not been disclosed to the public. Slowly but surely, Guraish helped expand his family business and has earned himself much respect within the industry. His work is not limited to the country of Indonesia and often takes Guraish to the USA.

It seems that Guraish is never averse to partnering with others within the field and helping his customers get the best possible service. In fact, according to his daughter Farrah, Guraish is known for referring clients to Mauricio Umansky, and the two often do business with each other. It is a general consensus that Guraish is quite serious about his work and is determined to help his clients. Given his years of experience within the industry, it is easy to deduce that Guraish has garnered much wealth over the years.

What is Guraish Aldjufrie’s Net Worth?

To calculate Guraish’s wealth, one must take into account his various sources of income. A typical real estate developer in Indonesia is likely to earn well over $20,000 per year. But he is not a typical developer. He is one of the biggest real estate dealers in Indonesia and has properties in California. But his most significant energy source has to be his family business. Combining all the factors, we estimate Guraish Aldjufrie’s net worth to be close to $20 million.

