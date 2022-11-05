Guraish Aldjufrie: Who is Farrah’s Dad and Kyle Richards’ Ex-Husband?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ revolves around the employees of The Agency, a real estate firm based in Beverly Hills, California. Hence a major part of the reality show focuses on Mauricio Umansky, the company’s CEO, and his family. This includes his two daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, who are also a part of the organization. However, many cannot help but express their curiosity about Farrah’s biological father, Guraish Aldjufrie. While the show does not delve much into Farrah’s relationship with him or the bond between Guraish and Farrah’s mother, Kyle Richards, fans cannot help but be eager to know more about the same! Well, get ready to learn what we know about Guraish Aldjufrie.

Guraish Aldjufrie’s Early Life and Family

Born on September 21, 1964, Guraish Aldjufrie hails from a family of realtors that has a well-established business in the country of Indonesia. Thanks to the diversity within his family, Guraish has quite a mixed Arabic, Dutch, and Indonesian ancestry. He has often been described as a shy and calm person by those close to him. His passion and focus on his work and love for his family are some more traits that those close to him cherish from the bottom of their hearts.

Guraish Aldjufrie’s Professional Life

Following in the footsteps of his family members, Guraish started working in the real estate business from an early age. His family’s business allowed Guraish to work in different countries, including Indonesia and the United States of America. Since he started working as a realtor, Guraish has fostered many connections across the world. This includes his bond with Mauricio Umansky, whom he considers a close friend and often refers prospective clients to the CEO of The Agency.

Guraish Aldjufrie’s Ex-Wife and Kids

Guraish Aldjufrie met Kyle Richards at a Tina Turner concert when the two were quite young. Though Guraish did not speak English at the time, he and Kyle talked to each other with the help of a friend who translated what they were saying. Soon afterward, Guraish asked Kyle out on a date, which the latter gladly accepted. Their romance continued until the two decided to tie the knot in 1988. Apparently, they were also pregnant with their first child at the time. The ceremony itself was a small one with no lavish expenses.

On October 31, 1988, Guraish and Kyle welcomed Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie into the world with open arms. However, the marriage between the two soon fizzled out, and they separated sometime in 1990, just about two years after their wedding. Their divorce was finalized in the year 1992. When talking about the reasons behind the split, Kyle Richards confessed that she was just not ready to be married at that age, which resulted in the separation. “He [Guraish] loved me. We have a beautiful daughter together. I loved him. And, um, I was just too young to be married,” the reality TV star explained.

Indeed, the bond between Guraish and Kyle seems quite friendly, and they helped each other to raise their daughter. Guraish would often travel to the USA in order to be there for his daughter. On January 20, 1996, Kyle married her second husband, Mauricio Umansky, with whom she has three more daughters. Mauricio also has a friendly relationship with Guraish, and the two men have happily shared the role of father for Farrah Brittany, something which the latter certainly appreciates.

“He’s very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they’re great, great, great friends. I always say I have two dads; they both raised me,” Farrah shared about Guraish. “They both get along amazingly. They’ve done [real estate] deals together. My dad refers clients to Mauricio all the time.” In fact, Guraish’s only daughter recently got engaged to Alex Manos, much to the family’s joy. Guraish does not seem to be a big fan of social media but is often featured in Farrah’s posts.

Since his divorce from Kyle, Guraish has not been married to anyone else. This is something that Kyle can’t help but lament. Even during her time on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ she expressed her sadness that a good man like Guraish was not married. The series also propelled Guraish to the limelight for the first time due to his connection with the show’s star Kyle and her daughter Farrah. Presently, the realtor is based in Bali, Indonesia. We wish Guraish and his loved ones the very best in their lives and hope their future ventures are successful.

