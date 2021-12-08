What is Nicole Byer’s Net Worth?

Nicole Byer’s contribution to the world of laughter and gags is a neverending stream that only keeps filling. Born on August 29, 1986, she is an actor, comedian, podcaster, television host, and author. Her impeccable public presence and vibrant personality easily befit the profile of a presenter. Speaking of which, Nicole is best known as the host of the Netflix comedic reality series ‘Nailed It!’ which even earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination twice.

Nicole’s work profile is likewise replete with roles in popular productions such as the commentary series ‘Girl Code,’ the MTV/Facebook Watch comedy series ‘Loosely Exactly Nicole,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘The Good Place‘ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ and many more. She even began to co-host’ ‘Wipeout‘ with John Cena in 2021. Besides having such an impressive record to remember her with, fans might also wish to dig into her financial gains. In case you are a fan curious to learn how much fortune she has earned over the years, we have got you covered. Let’s find out!

How Did Nicole Byer Earn Her Money?

Before inching her way towards stardom, Nicole Byer claimed to have learned how to earn money for her talents at a very young age. She started off as a waitress at a hole-in-the-wall restaurant and a cabaret club right after she graduated in 2004. Rather than her work ethic, Nicole’s humorous nature began to impress customers who paid her because of that. Finally, in 2013, just a year after her minor TV debut role in Tina Fey’s sitcom ’30 Rock,’ her stand-up career kickstarted.

Nicole collaborated with Sasheer Zamata in 2013 and started a web series called ‘Pursuit of Sexiness.’ The same year, she also began starring in the hit show ‘Girl Code’ as a commentator, which earned her a lot of applause. After landing a few minor and supporting roles here and there, Nicole’s breakthrough moment arrived when she appeared on the show ‘Ladylike’ in 2016.

Soon, new avenues opened up for the talented actor-comedian, and she finally landed her own series on the network. Nicole’s movie credits include ‘Other People,’ ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,’ ‘All About Nina,’ ‘Bad Hair,’ ‘Valley Girl,’ and ‘Vivo.’ A dive into the expansive waters of television earned her acting and voice roles in popular productions like ‘BoJack Horseman,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ and many more.

In 2017, Nicole launched one of her first podcasts, ‘Why Won’t You Date Me?’ and in 2020, she even released her first novel titled ‘#VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini.’ To date, the most lucrative project Nicole has ever signed is ‘Nailed It!‘ on Netflix. The network has also delivered another special featuring her, titled ‘Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)’ in 2021. Nicole is also a regular cast member in the comedy sitcom titled ‘Grand Crew.’

What is Nicole Byer’s Net Worth?

Nicole Byer has rapidly climbed up the ladder of success owing to the multitude of talents she exhibits. With time, her influence and fan following are only increasing, which has positively impacted her net worth as well. Taking everything into account, Nicole Byer has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. If she continues to shine and impress the way she unwaveringly has, the number is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

