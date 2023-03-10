What Is The Red Bunker in Luther The Fallen Sun? Who Created It?

Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ is a crime thriller film directed by Jamie Payne. Written by Neil Cross, it is a continuation of ‘Luther’ a crime drama series also created by Cross. The movie features Idris Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, who investigates a series of grueling murder cases in London. As Luther goes toe-to-toe with the sadistic serial killer David Robey, he discovers the existence of The Red Bunker. Given The Red Bunker’s importance to the movie’s overall narrative, viewers must be looking for details about its creation. In that case, here is everything you need to know about The Red Bunker in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Is The Red Bunker?

In ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ DCI John Luther comes across a notorious serial killer, David Robey (Andy Serkis), a tech billionaire secretly collecting surveillance footage on various individuals. Eventually, Luther’s investigation brings him closer to figuring out Robey’s ultimate goal after discovering “The Red Bunker,” a website that uses footage of Robey’s victims. Luther consults with his senior, Martin Schenk, and describes the website as a Red Room. However, Schenk quickly dismisses Red Rooms as nothing more than urban legends.

In reality, the urban legend of Red Rooms refers to a room where people are tortured and murdered. The footage of these gruesome deaths is broadcast over the Dark Web to an audience of viewers. The audience members can often participate in the murders by voting. The Red Bunker seems to follow the same principles and is essentially a Red Room. Earlier in the movie, we see Robey working with one of his associates to develop a teaser for the website. During the film’s climax, we see The Red Bunker in action as several people over the internet tune in to watch the killing of Luther and DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo).

Who Created The Red Bunker?

The Red Bunker becomes an important plot point in the film’s final act. However, it is revealed earlier that David Robey plans to launch his own Red Room. Robey is the creator of The Red Bunker and uses it to fulfill his sadistic tendencies. Robey starts his plan by kidnapping and killing a teenager named Callum Aldrich. Robey kills Callum and stages it to appear like an accident. As a result, DCI John Luther is assigned to the case. Eventually, Luther comes close to catching Robey, but he stages another mass killings in the town square that garner the attention of the media and the general public. Thus, Robey is gathering an audience for The Red Bunker.

As the narrative progresses, it becomes evident that Robey is gearing up to launch his Red Room. He has employed a team of hackers to find surveillance footage of individuals hiding internet secrets. Robey uses these secrets to blackmail the people into doing his own bidding and collects a pool of potential victims. He plans on killing his potential victims one by one in The Red Bunker. As a result, Luther deduces that Robey is using The Red Room to fulfill his sadistic tendencies. However, Robey believes that he is providing others like him with a platform to embrace their inner demons and revel in the gruesome murders of others. Ultimately, Luther defeats Robey and takes down The Red Bunker ending the serial killer’s charade.

Read More: Is Ruth Wilson in Luther: The Fallen Sun? What Happened to Alice Morgan?