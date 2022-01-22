What Was Lewis Gratz Fell’s Net Worth at the Time of his Death?

As the title suggests, ‘Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman’ explores the incredibly dark and twisted tale of the first woman ever to be deemed a serial killer, with a particular focus on her early days in Florida. After all, that’s where the Michigan native stepped up her game and went from a petty criminal to a manipulator to a full-fledged murderer, taking complete advantage of everyone around her. Amongst those Aileen targeted in that middle stage was Lewis Gratz Fell, a wealthy tycoon, so now, let’s find out more about his earnings and overall net worth, shall we?

How Did Lewis Gratz Fell Earn His Money?

Although born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 28, 1907, to Robert Gratz Fell and Florence Biddle Addams, Lewis Gratz Fell supposedly made a long-lasting name for himself only after moving to Florida. We, unfortunately, don’t know much about his education or initial career trajectory, yet we know that he was good with savings and investments despite also providing for his family. Lewis married Katherine Reeves Royce in 1928, with whom he had a daughter, but they divorced in 1932, following which he married Elizabeth S. Carpenter and divorced a second time.

By the time 1976 came around, Lewis was happily residing in Florida as a wealthy yacht club president and a genuine member of the high society. The then-69-year-old had spent years running boat tours for the rich and famous around the area while also making sure to take up investment opportunities with good returns to reach that point. He was likely well aware of the risks of operating in such industries, but considering that he was dubbed a tycoon, he probably followed the “higher the risk, higher the reward” approach.

Lewis’ role as the president of a yacht club signified not just his interest in the luxurious things in life but also his organizational skills as well as his eye for detail. From scheduling and managing meetings to delegating work and from serving as a promotor, representative, and facilitator to being responsible for the overall running of the club, he did it all. That’s probably why the then-20-year-old Aileen Wuornos tied the knot with him shortly after their first meeting in the summer of 1976, only for their marriage to last nine weeks.

What Was Lewis Gratz Fell’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Lewis Gratz Fell did become an unsuspecting and entirely blameless victim of Aileen Wuornos — assaulted with his own cane — yet he thankfully survived. In fact, after he filed for a restraining order and annulled their union, he lived for nearly another 24 years, only to pass away from natural causes at the age of 92 on January 6, 2000. At that time, since he had seemingly continued his work and maintained his standing for as long as possible, his net worth was perhaps in the $2-5 million range.

