Did Aileen Wuornos Kill Her Husband? How Did Lewis Gratz Fell Die?

‘Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman’ is a thriller film that profiles the chilling tale of the titular serial killer — the first female ever to be identified as one in the US — as she inflicts mayhem soon after arriving in Florida. After all, it is no secret that Aileen tried to take advantage of every opportunity that came her way, but in an extremely violent and hostile manner, which even led to her losing some personal relationships. Amongst them is the one she had with her husband, Lewis Gratz Fell, so now, if you wish to know more about that, we’ve got the details for you.

Did Aileen Wuornos Kill Her Husband?

By the time Lewis Gratz Fell (born on June 28, 1907, to Robert Gratz Fell and Florence Biddle Addams in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) met 20-year-old Aileen Wuornos in 1976, he was living comfortably in Florida. The 69-year-old was actually the president of a local yacht club at the time, meaning that he was not just wealthy but that he truly belonged to the state’s high society. However, despite his life experiences, the father of one quickly became enamored by the much younger Aileen and rushed to the altar, only for things to take a much more drastic turn.

The announcement of Lewis and Aileen’s nuptials was made in the local newspaper’s society pages, which inadvertently ensured that her wild behavior in nearby establishments, including one that led to her arrest for assault, affected him as well. But as if that wasn’t enough to mark their tumultuous relationship, on a fateful day shortly after they had tied the knot, she grabbed hold of her husband’s cane and struck him with the same, as also depicted in the movie.

Thankfully, though, Lewis survived the incident and immediately gained a restraining order against his wife, only for it to turn into the annulment of their marriage on July 21, 1976. The couple, who’d reportedly only gotten together for mutual benefits — with Aileen being interested in money and him wanting a beautiful wife by his side — was only legally bound for nine weeks. From what we can tell, there was nothing more and nothing less to their connection than these months.

How Did Lewis Gratz Fell Die?

Considering how Aileen turned out to be a serial killer, Lewis Gratz Fell was incredibly lucky to have escaped her when he did, and according to the film, he never even spoke of his time with her following the divorce. Therefore, we’re glad to report that it seems like he managed to make the most of his life after their brief union, that is, until his passing at the age of 92 on January 26, 2000. There are no records that specify the cause of Lewis’ death, so it’s quite possible that he died naturally, having just run the course of his health and wealth.

