Where Was Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman Filmed?

‘Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman’ is a horror-thriller movie written and directed by Daniel Farrands. It is a fictional retelling of the biography of serial killer Aileen Wuornos and serves as the prequel to the 2003 movie ‘Monster.’ The story follows a young Aileen as she arrives in Deland, Florida in 1976, and falls for affluent yacht club president Lewis Fell. The latter’s family raises objections over the wide age gap between the two, but he still decides to go ahead with the alliance and marries her.

However, when Aileen gains financial power and status, her terrible past catches up with her and she succumbs to her murderous impulses. Thus, she goes on a killing spree and leaves behind a trail of destruction. Set against the breezy backdrop of seaside Deland, the visual narrative of ‘Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman’ transports the audience back to Aileen’s foray into crime in the 70s. If you wonder where this riveting movie was filmed, we’ve got all the answers to your questions.

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman Filming Locations

‘Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman’ was filmed in various parts of California, specifically in Los Angeles and Marina del Rey. Principal photography for the movie most likely took place in December 2020. The costumes for the characters and the production design were specially detailed to suit the style of the 70s. Now, let’s have a closer look at the filming locations.

Los Angeles, California

Major portions of ‘Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman’ were filmed in Los Angeles, California. The cast and crew filmed in several neighborhoods in the city like Hollywood, Woodland Hills, and Sun Valley. They further filmed some of the yacht scenes in Playa del Rey, a seaside community in the Westside region of Los Angeles.

Popularly known as the City of Angels, Los Angeles is a sprawling city considered the heart of the nation’s film and TV industry. The city is surrounded by breathtaking mountains and lies adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. Los Angeles has a huge network of talented artists and production crew, as well as several high-tech filming studios. The movies ‘Free Guy‘ and ‘Black Widow,’ as well as the TV series ‘Westworld,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ and ‘You’ were filmed in the city.

Marina del Rey, California

Several scenes of ‘Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman’ were filmed in Marina del Rey, an unincorporated seaside community in Los Angeles County. The area is a prominent sailing and tourism destination and created the ideal setting to film the yacht scenes in the movie.

The picturesque locality is also known for its wildlife watching opportunities, and sea lions, dolphins, whales, and harbor seals are frequently spotted in the waters. The community’s Burton Chace Park is famous for hosting community festivals and parades. Furthermore, the hit TV series ‘Dexter’ and ‘Arrested Development‘ were also filmed in Marina del Rey.

