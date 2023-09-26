What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Scheduled to Begin Filming in Toronto on November 29

The sixth season of FX’s hit mockumentary comedy series ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is all set to kick off filming in Toronto, Ontario, on November 29, 2023. Based on the 2014 film of the same name, the show follows three vampires who have lived together as roommates on Staten Island for over a century. All this while, they clash with the modern world, other supernatural beings, and also with each other.

The earlier seasons of the show were also filmed in Toronto, despite the premise being set in Staten Island, New York City. Toronto has an established film and TV production industry, along with diverse locations and scenic landscapes, which make it a preferred choice for filmmakers to shoot a variety of projects. The city has earlier hosted the filming of shows and movies like ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Designated Survivor,’ ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,’ ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ and ‘Suicide Squad.’

The horror comedy series was created by Jemaine Clement, who co-wrote and co-directed the original film with Taika Waititi. Both of them serve as executive producers of the show as well. Clement earlier co-created ‘Wellington Paranormal,’ another spin-off series of the film ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ The Emmy-nominated writer is also known for his work on shows like ‘Flight of the Conchords’ and ‘Kiri and Lou.’

The show stars Kayvan Novak (‘Fonejacker’ and ‘Four Lions’) as Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry (‘The IT Crowd’ and ‘Toast of London’) as Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth, Natasia Demetriou (‘Stath Lets Flats’ and ‘This Time with Alan Partridge’) as Nadja of Antipaxos, Harvey Guillén (‘Blue Beetle’ and ‘Status Update’) as Guillermo de la Cruz, Mark Proksch (‘The Office’ and ‘Dream Corp LLC’) as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal (‘The Last Man on Earth’ and ‘Flight of the Conchords’) as The Guide. The main cast members are expected to return to the new season.

The series first premiered in 2019 and received wide critical acclaim, which led to its subsequent renewals for five more seasons. The fifth and sixth seasons were announced together in June 2022. “There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series. ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors, and crew,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, said in a statement at the time.

Season 5, which aired from July to August 2023, explores Guillermo’s journey to becoming a vampire, while Nandor feels that he is slipping away as he is spending more time with Laszlo. Meanwhile, Nadja reconnects with her family, Colin runs for political office, and The Guide tries to fit into the group. The plot details of season 6 have been kept under wraps for now but it is expected to follow up on the events of the previous season.

Read More: Where Was What We Do in the Shadows Filmed?