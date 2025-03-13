The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 1, 2 and 3 Recap: To Race the Shadow

The third season of Prime Video’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ returns to deliver an action-packed opening to an equally thrilling season. The last we saw of Rand al’Thor, aka the Dragon Reborn, and his friends were at the battle of Falme, where they faced Ishamael, the leader of the Forsaken. The third season picks up about a month after that and immediately throws the audience in the middle of another battle, which completely rewrites the equation on the board for the Aes Sedai. Rand and his friends embark on different paths to find their destiny, but like every time, they are all drawn to each other in the end. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Aes Sedai Face-Off at the White Tower

One of the major revelations of the second season was the true identity of Liandrin as a Black Ajah. With everyone reunited at the tower, the first course of business is to hold her accountable. A trial is set up where she is confronted in front of everyone, with Nynaeve testifying against her dark deeds. With her deception out in the open, Liandrin calls out to others in the court to join her, and to the shock of Siuan Sanche, about half of the Aes Sedai come forward to help her. A brutal battle takes place, claiming the lives of many Aes Sedai, but in the end, Liandrin and the other Black Ajah manage to leave the city. In the midst of this, Verin Sedai is betrayed by Nyomi, who betrays her and steals some important artifacts from the secret repository. Alanna, too, bears a heavy loss when her warder, Ihvon, dies protecting her.

The sudden revelation of Black Ajah having been amongst them all this time leads the Amyrlin Seat to reconsider the loyalty of every single person around her. It also makes Moiraine more desperate to get Rand to Tear, where he has to take the sword named Callandor into his possession if he hopes to fight against the forces of the Dark One. Lanfear, too, wants the same, so when Rand does not budge from his position, they try something to change his mind. Lanfear stages an attack where Rand and all his friends are targeted. But when she is confronted about particularly targeting Nynaeve by sending a Gray Man after her, it turns out that she is not the only one who attacks them. Moghedien was the one who sent him, which means that the Forsaken have found Rand and will be descending on the city soon enough.

The attack convinces Rand that he needs to move on, but instead of going to Tear, he decides to go to the Aiel Waste to raise an army to fight the Shadow. He is joined by Egwene, Aviendha, Moiraine, and Lan. Before leaving, Egwene goes through the Arches, where she has a vision of fighting Rand, who has gone mad. Nynaeve decides to go back to the tower because she has yet to learn to harness and control her powers. Mat decides to stay with her because since he blew the Horn of Valere, he has been having a difficult time dealing with the memories of the warriors he had channeled. Moreover, he can also speak the Old Tongue and can fight like a seasoned warrior. The remaining, which includes Perrin, Loial, Bain, and Chiad, decide to go back to the Two Rivers.

Rand and His Journey to the Aiel Waste Introduces New Challenges

Against Moiraine’s (and Lanfear’s) desire to go to Tear, Rand decides to earn the trust of Aviendha and her people, who believe him to be the Car’a’carn. Previously, Rand hadn’t given much thought to the Maiden of the Spear, but then Elayne advised him to win their hearts and build his army. He takes her advice, which also proves to be a good move because none of the Forsaken will think to look for him at that end of the world. (Another thing to note: Elayne and Aviendha have a quick fling before they part ways.)

The journey is trying, and it becomes even more treacherous by Lanfear’s continued presence of Rand’s dreams. She keeps taking him back to the inn where they used to romance each other before he is drawn back into the mess and her true identity is revealed. It also turns out that he isn’t the only one whose dreams she is manipulating. She is also terrorizing Egwene by taking the form of her tormentor and hurting her physically and mentally. These nightmares stop Egwene from moving on and going back to Rand completely, but that is exactly what Lanfear wants. During one of these nightmares, Egwene crosses paths with a strange woman, who later turns out to be from the Aiel Waste. She reveals herself to be a Dreamwalker and believes that Egwene is the same.

Meanwhile, Rand continues his training with Lan, though he can also feel the pull of both the light and the dark inside him. When Moiraine shares her concerns about it, she also discovers that the Aiels don’t see the Car’a’carn as either the savior or the destroyer. For them, he is both destroying and saving her people at the same time, keeping the scales of the world in balance. This shows Moiraine that, perhaps, the prophecy about the Dragon Reborn is much more complicated than she and the rest of the world expected.

Perrin Goes Home Only to Find Old Enemies

While the rest of his friends continue their journey into the unknown, Perrin decides to go back home and see what has become of their beloved home. The journey is short, thanks to the Ways, but what Perrin returns to is not the old Two Rivers anymore. The village is taken over by the Whitecloaks, who are looking for him because he killed one of their leaders at the battle in Falme. It doesn’t come as a shock to him because he expects them to come after him, but he is worried about the price his people might have to pay for it. Meanwhile, the townsfolk see the Whitecloaks as the only ones who can save them from the increasing attack of the Trollocs. However, when Perrin discovers that Mat’s family has been taken captive because they believe it will lead them to him, he decides to gather the people and encourage them to fight the enemy.

In the midst of this, he also discovers that Alanna and her Warder, Maksim, are also in the Two Rivers. They are grieving the loss of Ihvon, but instead of bringing them together, it seems to have driven a wedge between them. Maksim wants to go after Liandrin, who is responsible for Ihvon’s death, but Alanna has brought him to the Two Rivers, and he also feels that she is not grieving for Ihvon as much as she should. Perrin, too, questions their presence in the village, but Alanna keeps her motives to herself. Another person that Perrin can’t seem to figure out is Faile, a hunter, who seems to have taken an interest in him while keeping her own motivations and intentions a secret.

Read More: What is the Last Battle in The Wheel of Time?