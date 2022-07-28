When and Where Does Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Take Place?

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is the fourth television series in the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ franchise based on author Sara Shepard’s book series of the same name. It is developed for television by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (‘Riverdale‘) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. The teen drama series revolves around Imogen, Tabby, Noa, Faran, and Mouse, a group of high school girls who are targeted by the mysterious stalker “A.” Given the show’s connection to the original 2010 series, viewers must be wondering about its place in the franchise’s continuity. If you are looking for answers about when and where ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ takes place, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

When Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Set?

‘Pretty Little Liars‘ debuted in 2010, and the show’s narrative takes place in a similar timeframe. The series went off the air in 2017, and the characters’ timeline more or less concludes around that year. However, ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ takes a different approach with its timeline and makes an engaging non-linear narrative. It opens with a flashback to 1999, where viewers meet Davie Adams, Sidney Haworthe, and Angela Waters.

Angela’s death sparks a chain reaction that would haunt the new group of Little Liars (Imogen, Tabby, Noa, Faran, and Mouse) years later. After the flashback, the series premiere episode, titled ‘Chapter One: Spirit Week,’ establishes that the main storyline takes place twenty-two years after the opening flashback set in 1999. Hence, it is evident that ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ takes place in the year 2021. Several dialogs and easter eggs confirm that the first season occurs during Spring 2021, making the exact timeline clearer.

Where Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Set?

‘Pretty Little Liars’ takes place in the fictional town of Rosewood, located in Pennsylvania. The small town is the primary setting of all seven seasons of the original show. However, the franchise has introduced other locations, such as the towns of Beacon Heights and Ravenswood. The former is the setting of the spin-off series ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,’ while the latter is the setting of the eponymous spin-off. Both towns are also located in Pennsylvania, giving the franchise a broader geographical setting within the state.

Like the previous spin-offs in the franchise, ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ takes place in its own unique and fictional town. The series is set in the small town of Millwood. While the town is located in Pennsylvania, keeping the series within the franchise’s geographical setting, it does deviate from the tropes of the previously established fictional locations in the franchise.

Unlike the other towns, Millwood lacks the charm and luster of the economically stable Rosewood, Beacon Heights, and Ravenswood. While Millwood and Ravenswood are both eerie small towns with little natural appeal, Millwood appears more distorted and rundown than any other location in the franchise. Hence, it is safe to say that Millwood is a blue-collar town. Ultimately, ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ differentiates itself from its predecessors by using a new setting that retains the nostalgia of previous locations but allows for fresh storytelling opportunities.

