When Hope Calls Season 2 Back in the Works at GAC

Hope is on the horizon after nearly three years! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the second season of the drama series ‘When Hope Calls’ is returning to GAC Family after two Christmas special episodes aired in 2021. Filming for the remainder of the sophomore installment will start in North Bay, Ontario, on September 30 and end on November 30. Alfonso H. Moreno, who created the series inspired by Hallmark Channel’s ‘When Calls the Heart,’ penned the episodes. Bradley Walsh is on board as the director.

In the first season, Lillian and Grace open an orphanage in Brookfield but face initial resistance from the community. When a disaster strikes, the townspeople unite, and the sisters work to gain their trust. Lillian must defend two boys in her care when Constable Gabriel Kinslow suspects them as part of an investigation. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee Coulter arrive to help with the town’s recovery. As Gabriel’s investigation takes new turns, Grace picks up a second job to support the orphanage, and Lillian tries to repair her strained relationship with Tess Stewart.

As the installment progresses, Constable Nathan Grant comes from Hope Valley to seek Gabriel’s help to capture a fugitive. Lillian is shocked when she identifies the face in a wanted poster. Chuck offers his protection to Lillian, Grace, and the children while the sister tries to make the latter’s birthday perfect. Meanwhile, Gabriel closes in on a critical witness in his robbery case. Chuck and Grace reach a breaking point in their relationship, but in the season finale, he finally opens up about his true feelings. Gabriel races to prevent further harm as Lillian and Grace face a difficult decision about one of the orphans in their care.

In the first two episodes of season 2, Brookfield immerses itself in the festive spirit, competing to be named Harper’s Bazaar’s top country Christmas town. The rest of the second installment is expected to pick up from the emotional conclusion of season 1. Lillian and the orphans are expected to face renewed challenges as they strive to restore hope for a troubled boy, with the photojournalist who covered the holiday celebrations concluding his stay in town.

Given the long hiatus, predicting the cast lineup of the upcoming episodes is difficult. However, based on the continuing story arcs, several key cast members are expected to return, including Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Constable Gabriel “Gabe” Kinslow, Wendy Crewson as Tess Stewart, Hanneke Talbot as Maggie Parsons, Marshall Williams as Sam Tremblay, Neil Crone as Ronnie Stewart, and Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton.

The show’s first installment was also filmed in North Bay, Ontario. Recently, the network used the region as the location for other productions such as ‘A Harvest Homecoming’ and ‘Christmas on Windmill Way.’

Read More: Tyler Perry’s The Oval Renewed For Season 7 at BET