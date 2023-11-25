A Christmas for the Ages: Filming and Cast Details Explored

With Martin Wood at the helm, GAF’s ‘A Christmas for the Ages’ is a family drama film that centers upon Savannah, the youngest granddaughter of the family, who proposes an idea that is likely to make the approaching Christmas the best Christmas ever for them. Getting everyone reunited for the holiday, four generations of family members bring their own way of celebrating the occasion, like in the 1940s, 1960s, 1990s, and modern day. The Christmas movie unfolds in some interesting locations against the backdrop of festival, raising many questions about the filming locations.

Where Was A Christmas for the Ages Filmed?

‘A Christmas for the Ages’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, especially in Vancouver and Chilliwack. It appears that the principal photography for the drama film was carried out in June 2023, over the course of a few weeks. So, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the GAF production!

Vancouver, British Columbia

A major portion of ‘A Christmas for the Ages’ was lensed in and around the major city of Vancouver, situated in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region. The production team traveled across the city and set up camp in various streets and neighborhoods in order to record several important scenes against suitable backdrops. While most of the interior scenes were shot inside actual establishments, it is possible that a few of them were recorded on a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around VanCity.

As far as the exterior scenes are concerned, they were taped outdoors in different parts of the city. Thus, you are likely to spot numerous local landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as Stanley Park, Harbour Centre, Canada Place, and Science World. Living up to its name Hollywood North, Vancouver continues to serve as a prominent filming site for filmmakers. Besides ‘A Christmas for the Ages,’ its locales have been featured in ‘The NeverEnding Story,’ ‘Christmas with the Kranks,’ ‘The Santa Clause 2,’ and ‘Party of Five.’

Chilliwack, British Columbia

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘A Christmas for the Ages’ also traveled to Chilliwack, a picturesque city surrounded by several mountains consisting of Cultus Lake and Chilliwack Lake Provincial Parks. To be specific, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 9201 Corbould Street in Chilliwack served as a key production location as the cast and crew members utilized its premises and facilities.

A Christmas for the Ages Cast

‘A Christmas for the Ages’ is a tale involving characters from different generations, portrayed by Natasha Bure, Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven, and Cheryl Ladd. Bure, who plays the character of Savannah in the GAF movie, hails from Los Angeles and has been in the industry since the early 2010s. Over the course of her rich acting career, she has been featured in ‘Switched for Christmas,’ ‘Home Sweet Home,’ ‘The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland,’ and ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story.’ The Vancouver resident and ‘Bottled with Love’ fame, Kate Craven, essays the role of Kristi. You might remember her face from other film and TV projects she stars in, such as ‘Every Christmas Has a Story,’ ‘Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts,’ ‘The Bad Seed,’ ‘Sweet Mountain Christmas,’ and ‘Christmas on the Vine.’

In addition, Anna Ferguson portrays an important character, Marie, alongside Anthony Timpano, who essays the character of Rudy. Known for her role in ‘Heartland,’ Ferguson also has other films and shows to her name, including ‘End of Days, Inc.,’ ‘Old Stock,’ ‘The Truth About Christmas,’ ‘Come Dance at My Wedding,’ and ‘Happy Town.’ Furthermore, the movie features other talented cast members who play supporting roles like Dean Paul Gibson as Paul Mitchell, Mariesa Crouse as Mindy, and Mel Tuck as Jim Baynham.

