‘We Own This City‘ is a crime drama series that revolves around the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force officers. The cops are accused of corruption, and several criminal charges are placed on them following a detailed FBI investigation. The series is based on Justin Fenton’s nonfiction book of the same name and details the real-life scandal in the BPD.

Two of the cops from the GTTF who feature sparingly in the series are Marcus Taylor and Evodio Hendrix. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn more about the duo and their present whereabouts. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here is everything we know about Marcus Taylor and Evodio Hendrix!

Who Are Marcus Taylor and Evodio Hendrix?

Marcus Roosevelt Taylor and Evodio Calles Hendrix were Baltimore Police Department Officers who had worked in the plainclothes units before being assigned to the Gun Trace Task Force. However, not much is known about their early life or educational backgrounds. On the GTTF, the duo worked alongside Wayne Jenkins, Momodu Gondo, and Jemell Rayam, among others. Taylor had joined the BPD in 2009 and was one of the youngest and most inexperienced cops on the GTTF.

On the other hand, Hendrix, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, had been on the force for several years and held the rank of a detective. Taylor resided in Glen Burnie, Maryland, while Hendrix lived in Randallstown, Maryland. The duo was allegedly involved in stealing from citizens. Both Hendrix and Taylor were a part of an incident where the BPD officers stole money from the safe of a high-profile drug trafficker. The GTTF officers searched the man’s house without a warrant and kept half the money from the safe. Both officers were arrested on March 1, 2017, and indicted on racketeering charges.

Where Are Marcus Taylor and Evodio Hendrix Now?

Following their arrests, Marcus Taylor and Evodio Hendrix stood trial individually. Taylor was charged with two counts of racketeering conspiracy and racketeering aiding and abetting. He was also charged with racketeering, robbery, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence aiding and abetting. Taylor was convicted of two counts of racketeering conspiracy; racketeering aiding and abetting, racketeering, and robbery. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

On the other hand, Evodio Hendrix was charged with racketeering conspiracy and racketeering aiding and abetting. He pled guilty in court and also cooperated with the ongoing investigation. As a result, he received one of the lightest sentences among the GTTF officers. Hendrix was sentenced to serving 7 years in prison. However, in February 2022, Hendrix was released from jail after serving only five of the seven-year sentence. The reasons for his early release have not been made public.

Meanwhile, Taylor filed an appeal against his conviction in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. However, in November 2019, the court upheld Taylor’s conviction. In February 2020, Taylor wrote a letter to the state officials claiming that he was denied access to his iPhone, which allegedly holds evidence that could prove his innocence. Taylor is currently serving his sentence in Forrest City Low, a Federal Correctional Institution located in Forrest City, Arkansas. He is expected to be released in 2032.

Read More: Where is Thomas “Tom” Allers Now?