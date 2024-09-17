Where Was Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Filmed?

Based on the format of the British show titled ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and one of the versions of the eponymous franchise, ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars‘ is a dance competition series that pairs celebrities with professional dancers to form numerous duos who go head-to-head against one another. Each pair is given time to rehearse their dance moves before they compete against the other pairs for not only the votes of the esteemed judges but also audience votes.

The dancing duo with the lowest number of votes is eliminated from the competition until the last pair remains. In the 33rd season, the same format is followed but with new celebrities and professional dancers. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and former professional dancer Julianne Hough and judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, season 33 promises to be yet another entertaining competition between the pairs. However, since it takes place indoors, the question about the shooting location arises in the minds of the viewers.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Filming Locations

Just like many of the previous seasons, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 33 was shot primarily in Los Angeles, California. Following a similar filming pattern, it was taped live in front of a live audience, starting from September 2024. However, the practice sequences of the contestants prior to the performances were also lensed.

CBS Television City, Los Angeles, California

The City of Angels once again served as the home for the production of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ To be specific, Television City, AKA CBS Television City, is where the long-running show’s 33rd iteration was lensed. The production team of the dance competition show set up camp on one of the sound stages of the film studio, where the contestants performed their rehearsed dance performances in front of the judges. Located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles, the film studio is home to nine different sound stages totaling more than 95,000 square feet.

Besides that, the television studio complex also consists of 322,690 square feet of office space, ample on-campus storage facility, on-campus parking spaces, rooftop event space, and direct access to shopping, restaurants, and Farmers Market. All these amenities and more make Television City, which opened in 1952, a favorable filming site for many filmmakers working on different kinds of projects. Apart from ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ the film studio has hosted the production of several game/competition shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘American Idol,’ ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?,’ ‘Press Your Luck,’ ‘Show Me the Money,’ ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Card Sharks,’ ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ and many more.

