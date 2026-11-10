Where Was Ghost Soldier Filmed? All Shooting Locations

In ‘Ghost Soldier,’ Jim Caviezel stars as Henry “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a mysterious man leading a solitary life in his quaint Wyoming hometown. Unbeknownst to many, he is a former US Army Special Forces soldier who now works as an advanced weapon systems developer for a US military research project agency. His peace and quiet is disrupted when an influential and powerful foreign asset management corporation moves into the rural community. They order the local law enforcement officers and foreign agents to seize the ranchland and other resources belonging to Fitz and his neighbors for their own financial benefit.

Fitz is then forced to reveal his true identity to everyone around him as he stands up against the foreign company’s objectives. Faced with aggressive machinations, the former soldier pulls a range of advanced weapons from his arsenal and combines them with his military training to protect his neighbors and their land. Directed by William Eubank, the action thriller movie is led by Caviezel, who is supported by Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp, Garret Dillahunt, Tetiana Dar, Jaina Lee Ortiz, and Shea Whigham. The action-packed tale of justice unfolds in the small, peaceful hometown of Fitz in rural Wyoming, which is turned upside down with the arrival of the powerful corporation and its agenda.

Ghost Soldier Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Ghost Soldier’ took place primarily in Romania, specifically in and around Bucharest. From what we can tell, principal photography for the high-octane action film commenced in August 2025 under the working title ‘Archangel’ and concluded about two months later in October of the same year. It is reported that the crew consisted of about 95% local Romanians, who displayed their skills, artistry, and dedication. One of the crew members, Iuliana Tarnovetchi, shared a few words of appreciation for her fellow cast and crew, stating, “To the incredible cast and crew — thank you. Your craft, your hard work, and your passion made this film what it is. Every department, every department head, every hand on set — this belongs to you as much as to anyone.”

Bucharest, Romania

Although ‘Ghost Soldier’ is set in a rural Wyoming town, the production team utilized the vast and versatile terrains of Bucharest, the capital of Romania, and its surrounding areas. The city reportedly doubled as Wyoming, with the makers setting up camp in selective streets and neighborhoods to maintain the small-town, rural setting. Situated on the River Dâmbovița, Bucharest is known for many landmarks and places of interest, such as University Square, Calea Victoriei, Arcul de Triumf, the CEC Palace, and more. Carlos Gomez, who plays Hernandez in ‘Ghost Soldier,’ opened up about his experience of shooting on location in Bucharest.

He stated, “I had the incredible opportunity to spend a few months last year in Bucharest, Romania, working on this film and what an experience it was. Congratulations to our director William Eubank, our star Jim Caviezel, and the entire cast and crew who brought this film to life. A special thank you to everyone in Bucharest, Romania for your professionalism, hard work, and incredible hospitality. You made the experience one I’ll always remember.” Over the years, Bucharest has served as a prominent production location for many movies and TV shows, including ‘The Contractor,’ ‘What Happened to Monday,’ ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,’ ‘ The Protégé,’ ‘The Brothers Bloom,’ and ‘Killing Eve.’

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