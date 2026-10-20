Where is Hulu’s Phony Filmed?

From the mind of Nick Paley, Hulu’s ‘Phony’ is a coming-of-age teen mystery series that centers on the mother-son relationship of Sonny Cooke and his mother, Ellen. The latter is not only Sonny’s sole parent but also his best friend, with whom he tends to share everything. The high school teenager’s life turns upside down when he is involved in a life-threatening car accident. After regaining consciousness at the hospital, Sonny is convinced that his mother has been replaced by an impostor. With no one believing his claim, the teenager embarks on a journey to prove his theory while living with his mother’s potential replacement. The suspenseful yet hilarious tale of false identity unfolds in a small town, with the surrounding hills ever-present, reflecting the central question of the narrative.

Phony Filming Locations

Production on ‘Phony’ is primarily conducted in British Columbia, especially in Greater Vancouver and Hope. Minor portions are also seemingly shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The pilot was reportedly filmed in December 2024, with the rest of the principal photography for the debut season commencing in March and wrapping up in May of the same year. One of the makeup artists, Candice, took to social media and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the project. She stated, “That’s a wrap on Phony ! Look for it this fall on @hulu . If I have to be outside at night I am sure glad it was with these two ! @samnivola @carolinedehner ! Always thanks to my team ! @iyayujuico @sallydarnel @trishymakeup 💙#makeupartists #vancouverfilm.”

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Phony’ were lensed across Greater Vancouver, which includes the city of Vancouver and its surrounding areas. In order to depict the scenes set in the humble abode of Sonny Cooke and Ellen, the production team set up camp at the historic Edgar Residence, located at 6450 Deer Lake Drive in the city of Burnaby. They utilized the property’s interiors, exteriors, and the areas around the house to tape indoor and outdoor portions for the comedy series. The cast and crew members were also spotted shooting multiple driving scenes right outside the house.

For the purpose of filming, the makers also took over Deer Lake Park at 5435 Sperling Avenue in Burnaby in May 2026. The filming unit of the Connie Britton starrer also seemingly set up camp in a few other residential properties in Greater Vancouver to portray the houses of Sonny’s friends. Moreover, a high school and a church located in the metropolitan area feature in the coming-of-age series as well. Additional portions for ‘Phony’ were also reportedly taped in the city of Surrey and the district municipality of Hope, situated several miles east of Vancouver.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

From what we can tell, numerous key portions for ‘Phony’ were also filmed in and around Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba. It is likely that you might spot a few local landmarks and buildings in the backdrop of exterior and establishing shots, such as the Esplanade Riel bridge, the Basilica of Saint Boniface, the Manitoba Legislative Building, 201 Portage, and the Richardson Building. Other notable film and TV shows shot in Manitoba are ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice,’ ‘New in Town,’ ‘Shall We Dance?,’ ‘Home Alone: The Holiday Heist,’ ‘Catastrophe,’ and ‘The Spencer Sisters.’

Read More: Where Was Other Mommy Filmed? All Shooting Locations