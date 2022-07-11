Where is ABC’s Claim to Fame Filmed?

‘Claim to Fame’ is an ABC reality show co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas with Paul Osborne as the showrunner. The series involves 12 celebrity relatives as they get away from their famous family members and stay under a single roof together while attempting to keep their identities and lineage a secret.

The contestants also compete in different challenges, form alliances among each other, and play DNA detective to try and avoid getting eliminated from the competition. However, apart from earning their own fame during the show, all the mysterious celebrity relatives also have their eyes on the grand winning prize of $100,000. The unique format and challenges that the contestants face keep the reality show highly entertaining. Apart from guessing the true identities of the participants, you are also likely to wonder about the filming locations of ‘Claim to Fame.’ In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details to rid you of your curiosities!

Claim to Fame Filming Locations

‘Claim to Fame’ is taped in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography seemingly commenced in late March 2022. Since the reality show is produced by the Los Angeles-based Kinetic Content production company, it seems only fair for the production team to choose to record the series in California. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the series!

Los Angeles, California

The production team of ‘Claim to Fame’ sets up camp in Los Angeles, a major south Californian city. Since the majority of the show is seemingly studio-based, it appears that the cast and crew of the reality TV show utilized the facilities of one of the major studios present in Los Angeles. However, a few portions and challenges are also taped in El Portal Theater with a live audience judging the celebrity relatives’ performances. Located at 5269 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, it is popularly known as Jewel in the North Hollywood Crown and consists of a three-sided marquee facing the boulevard.

Also known as the City of Angels, LA is home to a number of beautiful beaches, posh neighborhoods, and a bustling downtown. In addition, the city consists of many prominent landmarks and attractions such as the Hollywood Sign, Stahl House, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Venice Canal Historic District and boardwalk, the Petersen Automotive Museum, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Given its ties to the Hollywood industry, Los Angeles is considered a major hub of the television industry and a prominent production location. It has served as a production site for different kinds of filming projects. Some of the popular ones are ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Whiplash,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Parks and Recreation,’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’

