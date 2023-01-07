Where is Alert Filmed?

Created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Fox’s ‘Alert’ (also titled ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’) is a police procedural drama series that revolves around a few specific police officers in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The narrative mainly follows a police officer named Nikki Batista and her ex-husband Devon, both of whom work in the MPU to help people find their missing loved ones.

At the same time, Nikki and Devon search for the truth about their own long-lost son and hope to be reunited with him someday. Despite the complications between them, they decide to ignore their differences and come together for this common objective. The drama show features stellar performances from a talented ensemble comprising Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Graham Verchere. While the narrative and the cast’s performance captivate the viewers, the use of different locations makes them curious to know about the actual filming locations of ‘Alert.’ If you are wondering the same, here are all the details!

Alert Filming Locations

‘Alert’ is filmed in Quebec, specifically in Greater Montreal. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the police procedural series commenced in September 2022. Situated in Central Canada, Quebec is the largest province in terms of area and second largest in terms of population in the nation.

The province is popular for its rich culture, which includes the fields of literature, festivals, folklore, films, music, TV shows, and many more. So, let’s not waste any time and follow Nikki and Devon as they look for their missing son and learn all about the specific sites that appear in the Fox series!

Greater Montreal, Quebec

Many key portions of ‘Alert’ are lensed in Greater Montreal, the most populous metropolitan area in the province of Quebec and the second most populous one in Canada. In particular, the filming unit primarily sets up camp in MELS Studios, which is located near downtown Montreal and only a 15-20 minute drive away from the airport. The film studio is home to 20 different sound stages with state-of-the-art technical facilities that are enough to meet the production requirements of all kinds of television projects, from the smallest to the largest.

Moreover, the production team seemingly travels across Greater Montreal to tape different sequences, exterior as well as interior, against suitable backdrops. The principal city of the metropolitan area, Montreal, serves as the primary production location for the series. Located in the southwestern region of Quebec, Montreal is the most populous city in Quebec and the second most populous city in the country. The city’s economy is driven by a number of different sectors, including food, fashion, art, culture, video game development, film, commerce, education, transport, and more.

The City of Saints is frequented by many tourists all year round, but the city’s locales also attract many filmmakers for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, it has hosted the production of several filming projects over the years. Apart from ‘Alert,’ Montreal features in ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,’ ‘The Recruit,’ and ‘Three Pines.’

