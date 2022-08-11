Where is Alone: Frozen Filmed?

History Channel’s ‘Alone: Frozen’ is a survival TV series that pits together six of the ‘Alone‘ veterans from previous seasons and tests their survival skills for the second time. The survivalists are dropped on a secluded location where winter is taking over, cold winds and rainfall take turns, and some of the dangerous cold-weather predators lurk in the wilderness, especially the Polar Bears. They must survive in these extreme conditions, said to be worse than any other season of ‘Alone,’ for 50 days.

In order to survive, the contestants have access to only a few supplies and their previous experience on the show, which they must make the most of. The survivalists who manage to complete the survival task will get their hands on $500,000 and share it among themselves. The returning contestants surviving in one of the harshest conditions make for an interesting watch as the viewers root for their favorite survivalists. Moreover, it is natural for you to wonder about the filming sites where these veterans try and survive the winter, incessant rain, and the predators. So, allow us to let you in on the details about the same!

Alone: Frozen Filming Locations

‘Alone: Frozen’ is filmed entirely in Newfoundland and Labrador, specifically in Labrador. Located in Canada’s Atlantic region, Newfoundland and Labrador is the nation’s easternmost province. As the name suggests, it comprises two regions — the island of Newfoundland and the continental region of Labrador. Both these regions are roughly triangular in shape with a wide range of weather, mainly due to their geography. Over the years, the province has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Contact,’ ‘SurrealEstate,’ and ‘American Gods.’ Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the specific locations where the survivalists’ skills are tested!

Labrador, Newfoundland And Labrador

All the pivotal sequences for the inaugural iteration of ‘Alone’ was lensed in Labrador, a geographic and cultural region within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The survivalists self-document their journeys as they travel across the region’s wilderness and survive everything that it throws their way. Known to be the largest and northernmost geographical region in Atlantic Canada, a majority of Labrador has a subarctic climate.

The Big Land has typically cooler and rainy summers while autumn is short, cool, and cloudy. The winters are usually ruthlessly cold, long, and highly snowy, which makes it an ideal location to test the survivalists and tape survival shows like ‘Alone: Frozen.’ Moreover, Labrador comprises a wide range of flora and fauna. It is home to many Upper Canadian and Lower Hudsonian mammalian species. The Polar bears are known to reach the southeast of Labrador in their seasonal movements, making the region even more dangerous to spend time in.

