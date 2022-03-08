Where is Betsy Faria’s Mom Now?

The still-ongoing murder case of Elizabeth “Betsy” Meyer Faria has been baffling the nation for more than a decade, especially owing to the alleged carefully convoluted schemes involved. After all, as chronicled on NBC’s ‘The Thing About Pam,’ it was initially believed that her husband was the one responsible, only for further inquiries to point the finger at her friend, Pamela “Pam” Hupp. But for now, if you wish to know more about the people the small-town Missouri native left behind, specifically her loving mother, don’t worry; we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Betsy Faria’s Mom?

Born on March 24, 1969, to Janet and Kenneth Meyer as one of four sisters, Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria was not only a Missouri native through and through, but she was also a caring daughter close to her parents. That’s why she spent as much time with them as possible, going as far as to undergo her chemotherapy treatment in her home county of St. Louis instead of where she resided in Troy, Lincoln County. It was not unusual for her to visit her mother’s place after therapy either, which is what she did on December 27, 2011, as well, unaware that it would be the last time.

Betsy actually only left her mother’s house that evening at the behest of her close friend Pam Hupp, who’d shown up unannounced to drive her back home, implying they didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. All Janet remembers is that she’d called her daughter later to make sure everything was okay, yet even though she didn’t receive a response, she never once thought it was because Betsy was dead. Coming to terms with the loss thus took her a long time, and yes, Pam did buy them matching necklaces in memory of their shared loved one before cutting off communication altogether.

Where is Betsy Faria’s Mother Now?

Janet Meyer has never publicly spoken up about her personal opinions regarding her daughter’s tragic demise despite the immense attention the case has received from all over the country. She seemingly didn’t make separate remarks when Betsy’s husband was convicted in 2013 or when he was acquitted two years later, let alone when Pam was recently charged for the heinous offense. The only thing the Lake Saint Louis native – who still appears close to her two granddaughters – has stated is that the family wants true justice, which she hopes Pam’s upcoming jury trial will quickly deliver.

Janet also hopes that the court proceedings will finally answer the questions that have nagged her, as well as everyone close to Betsy, for years. She merely wants closure for her daughter so that they can move on in peace.

Read More: Where is Mark Hupp Now?