Where is C.B. Strike Troubled Blood Filmed?

Based on J.K. Rowling’s book series ‘Cormoran Strike,’ ‘C.B. Strike‘ (or simply titled ‘Strike’) is a British crime drama series that revolves around a war veteran turned private detective named Cormoran Strike who attempts to solve some complicated cases along with his partner Robin Ellacott. The fifth iteration of the series is titled ‘Troubled Blood,’ which is based on the eponymous novel, the fifth in the ‘Cormoran Strike’ book series. ‘C.B. Strike Troubled Blood’ sees Cormoran getting approached by a woman to help search for her missing mother, who disappeared in 1974 while he is on holiday with his family.

In the meanwhile, Cormoran and Robin take on numerous other mind-boggling cases that include a notorious serial killer, tarot cards, and several suspects. The suspenseful narrative, coupled with stellar onscreen performances by Tom Burke, Holliday Grainger, Jonas Armstrong, Linda Bassett, and Samuel Oatley, makes for a gripping watch. Moreover, the constantly changing landscape in the backdrop makes one curious about the actual filming sites of ‘C.B. Strike’ season 5. If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

C.B. Strike Troubled Blood Filming Locations

‘C.B. Strike Troubled Blood’ was filmed entirely in England, specifically in Cornwall, London, Skegness, and Buckinghamshire. As per reports, the principal photography for the fifth season of ‘C.B. Strike’ commenced in January 2022 and seemingly wrapped up by May of the same year. Now, without wasting time, let’s follow Strike as he solves complex cases and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the show!

Cornwall, England

Given the fact that most of the story is set in Cornwall, a historic and ceremonial county located in South West England, it is understandable why the filming unit chose to shoot many pivotal sequences for season 5 on location. The scene where Strike visits a pub to drink when he visits Cornwall was lensed in the Victory Inn bar on Victory Hill in St Mawes. While the scenes involving Ted and Joan’s house were recorded in Port Navas, the scenes portraying Anna and Kim’s modern home was shot on Tredynas Road in Falmouth.

The production team also utilized a couple more sites in the town and civil parish of Falmouth, including Palacio Lounge on The Moor and The Pier Café on Prince of Wales Pier. Moreover, according to reports, Holywell Bay served as yet another key filming site for the fifth season of the crime series.

London, England

Many important portions of ‘C.B. Strike Troubled Blood’ were also taped in London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. The exterior shots for Strike’s London office were taken on Denmark Street, while VISUALHOUSE at 8 Albemarle Way doubled as the fictional Riva and Stokes Ironmongers store in the series. To lens the 1974 Christmas party scene, they set up camp in and around an office at 18 New North Street in central London. The West End of London and the district of Waterloo also feature in the fifth season.

Always something filming in #Ealing, but this was right in the middle of #Northfields on Balfour Rd. Loads of lorries, tonnes of crew and the gossip is Troubled Blood Part 1…maybe? pic.twitter.com/pzPI8Mgw5H — Northfields 💥Pop💥 (@New2Northfields) March 26, 2022

During the filming schedule of season 5, the cast and crew members were spotted shooting pivotal sequences in various other sites across London, including Albemarle Way and St. John’s Gate in Clerkenwell, Balfour Road and Northfields in Ealing, Estrela Bar at 113 South Lambeth Road, and American Bar at The Savoy Hotel on Strand. As for the shopping scenes of the season finale, they were reportedly recorded at Piccadilly Arcade in London.

Skegness, England

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also traveled to Skegness, a seaside town and civil parish located in Lincolnshire. The North Parade Sea Front Accommodation at 20 North Parade was renamed and doubled for The Allardice in the series. Several key scenes of season 5 were also filmed in and around the Skegness Railway Station, Skegness Beach, and The Courthouse at 30 Roman Bank.

Buckinghamshire, England

Additional portions of ‘C.B. Strike’ season 5 were also recorded in Buckinghamshire, a ceremonial county situated in South East England. In particular, the production team utilized the locales of the village of Fulmer to shoot a few key portions of the series. Buckinghamshire is home to several places of interest, such as Hughendon Manor, Mentmore Towers, the National Museum of Computing, and Claydon House, to name a few.

