Where is Hard Cell Filmed?

Created by Catherine Tate, ‘Hard Cell’ is a British comedy series that follows Laura Willis, an event planner who tries her hand at being a women’s prison governor. Laura, along with a documentary crew, puts light on the thrills and spills of life in the women’s prison, HMP Woldsley, and tries to capture the justice system accurately and humorously.

Since the mockumentary-style series is mostly filmed in the interior setting of a fictional prison, it is natural for viewers to feel curious about the filming locations for the production of the Catherine Tate-starrer. If you are one such viewer, we have all the information that would appease your curiosity.

Hard Cell Filming Locations

‘Hard Cell’ is filmed in the United Kingdom, specifically in London, while it is set in a fictional female prison somewhere in Essex. Including the island of Great Britain, the northeastern part of Ireland, and a number of smaller islands within the British Isles, the United Kingdom is home to a wide range of landscapes. This versatility works in favor of all kinds of projects.

Over the years, the country has featured in various movies and TV shows, including ‘Belfast,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘The Dark Knight.’ The principal photography for the inaugural season of ‘Hard Cell’ seemingly took place between mid to late 2021. In case you are eager to learn about the specific locations that appear in the comedy series, we have got you covered!

London, England

For the purpose of filming, the production team of the documentary-type comedy series sets up camp in the city of London in southeastern England. As the show is set in the fictional women’s prison, the majority of the sequences are seemingly been shot in a studio in London or an old prison that is no longer in use. The production team of the Netflix series does a very good job portraying a fictional prison as it looks as good as real. However, this isn’t the only challenge that the production team faces during the filming of the series.

‘Hard Cell’ sees Catherine Tate, the creator and star of the show, playing the role of different characters herself. In order to pull it off, she spends quite a significant amount of time getting into costume, as she revealed in an interview with What To Watch. She said, “…The only person who is completely me is Laura, the governor. Everyone else has got either a prosthetic or a tiny bit to ring the changes. With Roz it’s subtle but there’s actually quite a bit of prosthetic on. A different nose, and the tattoos. Every morning when I sat in that chair I was thinking ‘oh god, why did I say she’s got tattoos everywhere?’”

Catherine added, “It’s her and I love the prosthetic for Marco and Anne-Marie was heavy duty but good stuff. But Big Viv with all her stuff, the neck it’s all worth it. You sit there at 6 am and go ‘oh god why didn’t I just put it in a supermarket’.” The makeup is done so well that viewers have trouble recognizing Catherine as she looks like a completely new character in each of her roles. Having said that, it is important to mention that it’s not just because of the makeup but also thanks to Catherine’s acting skills.

The capital city of the United Kingdom, London, is considered to be one of the world’s global cities with a strong influence on its arts, education, fashion, media, entertainment, tourism, and finance, to name a few. Over the years, the capital has served as a prominent filming location for several movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Batman,’ ‘ No Time To Die,’ and ‘Friends.’

