Where is I’m a Virgo Filmed?

Created by Boots Riley, Amazon Prime’s ‘I’m a Virgo’ is a coming-of-age comedy-drama series that focuses on a 13-foot-tall 19-year-old Black man named Cootie who has lived a sheltered life away from the outside world under the guidance of his Aunt Lafrancine and Uncle Martisse. However, when he is accidentally discovered by a bunch of teenage political activists, Cootie is tempted by the taste of freedom and escapes into the real world.

After exposing himself to the beauty and contradictions of the real world, Cootie bonds with many different people in different ways by forming friendships, finding love, navigating awkward situations, and encountering his idol. The fantasy drama series unfolds in Oakland, California, where the tall protagonist embarks on a self-reflecting journey as he meets new people along the streets of the city. So, if you are interested in finding out where ‘I’m a Virgo’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

I’m a Virgo Filming Locations

‘I’m a Virgo’ is filmed in Louisiana and California, particularly in New Orleans and Oakland. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season of the comedy series commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Amazon Prime series!

New Orleans, Louisiana

Although the story is set in Oakland, a majority of ‘I’m a Virgo’ is lensed in and around New Orleans. The production team sets up camp in various neighborhoods and streets across the city to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops. Reportedly, they utilize practical effects with miniatures and puppets to shoot several shots throughout the series.

While some interior scenes are recorded inside actual establishments and properties, others are possibly shot in one of the film studios located in and around New Orleans, such as Starlight Studios, Second Line Stages, The Ranch Film Studios, Fish Pot Studios, and New Orleans Event & Film Studios. As far as the exterior sequences are concerned, they are mostly taped on location, which means you will likely spot numerous popular attractions and buildings in the backdrop. Some are the French Quarter, St. Charles Avenue, Magazine Street, the Preservation Hall, the New Orleans Museum of Art, and the Audubon Nature Institute.

In a June 2023 video interview on Mama’s Geeky YouTube channel, several cast and crew members shared their experience of filming ‘I’m a Virgo.’ Brett Gray, who portrays Felix, opened up, “It was so technically challenging. There were lots of times when we weren’t in the room with Jharrel. Lots of times where we were acting with this puppet. It’s really hard to have a human connection with a thing that’s not really there. But I feel like all of us, we were so open to spending time with each other that I could see Jharrel’s facial expressions just by hearing him in a little earpiece. And I know Jharrel could see my face in his mind when I’m saying my thing. I feel like we did the deep work of truly getting to understand each other as artists beforehand.”

Oakland, California

Since the story takes place in Oakland, it makes sense why the cast and crew travel to Oaktown and shoot several important portions on location. In particular, the central business district of Downtown Oakland serves as a prominent filming site for ‘I’m a Virgo.’ Over the years, the locales of Oakland have also been featured in numerous movies, including ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’ ‘What Dreams May Come,’ ‘Sorry to Bother You,’ and ‘Angels in the Outfield.’

