Where is Money Heist Korea Filmed?

Based on the eponymous Spanish series created by Álex Pina, ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ is a South Korean heist crime drama series created by Kim Hong-sun, Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae, and Choe Sung-jun. Set in the same fictional universe as its parent version, the story revolves around an extraordinary strategist, The Professor, and his competent team of notorious thieves trying to pull off an almost impossible heist.

Just like the original series, the Korean version also involves all kinds of twists and turns throughout as the team faces several challenges during the heist. ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ explores many interesting themes, similar to what is seen in the Spanish version, which keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. However, it has got the fans wondering about the production sites that appear in the series. Well, if you wish to learn all about the same, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Filming Locations

‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ is filmed entirely in South Korea, specifically in Seoul and Pyongyang. Filming for the first season of the heist series got suspended in July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a couple of months, principal photography for the inaugural iteration seemingly commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in early 2022. Officially known as the Republic of Korea, South Korea is a country in East Asia that constitutes the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. Thanks to the rise of Korean pop culture, South Korean tourism has been impacted positively, with many tourists traveling to the country every year. Now, let’s see where the unprecedented heist in the series takes place!

Seoul, South Korea

A majority of the sequences for ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ are filmed in and around Seoul, the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. The production team traveled across the Seoul Special City to tape several exterior and interior scenes for the crime drama series, possibly including the heist scenes. Located in northwest South Korea, Seoul is bordered by eight mountains and level lands of the Han River plain, making its landscape quite diverse and versatile.

Being a major tourist destination, Seoul consists of more than 100 museums, including the National Museum of Korea, the National Folk Museum, the National Palace Museum of Korea, and many more. Moreover, apart from ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,’ the city has hosted the production of several other filming projects, including ‘Parasite,’ ‘Star Trek Beyond,’ and ‘Squid Game.’

Pyongyang, South Korea

Additional portions for the inaugural season of the heist series were also recorded on location in Pyongyang, the capital and largest city of North Korea. Also known as the “Capital of the Revolution,” the city is considered one of the oldest cities in the country and is situated on the Taedong River. Pyongyang is home to a number of landmarks, including the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, Juche Tower, Kim Il-sung Square, and the Arch of Triumph. Thanks to the city’s impressive terrain, it has been featured in a number of productions. Some of the notable ones are ‘Comrade Kim Goes Flying,’ ‘The Mole: Undercover in North Korea,’ and ‘Crossing the Line.’

