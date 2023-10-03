Where is NBC’s Found Filmed?

NBC’s ‘Found’ is a crime drama series created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll that follows Gabi Mosely, a young recovery specialist who, along with her dedicated crisis management team, works to search for the missing people forgotten by the authorities, media, and the public. What makes Gabi and her team go all in during their investigation is the fact that every member of the team has experienced the devastating effects that the disappearance of someone they love can cause.

Gabi and her team tend to set the law aside, clash with the authorities, and manipulate the media in order to help their clients reconcile with their missing loved ones. Her ambitious nature makes her enlist the help of her own childhood kidnapper, who is kept locked and chained in the basement. Featuring compelling onscreen performances from Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Karan Oberoi, and Gabrielle Walsh, the drama show takes us through some eerie and secluded locations as Mosely and Associates look for missing people. So, if you happen to have questions about the filming locations of ‘Found,’ here are all the necessary details!

Found Filming Locations

‘Found’ is filmed in Georgia, specifically in and around Atlanta. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series seemingly got underway in September 2022 and continued for several months, before wrapping up in March 2023. So, without wasting any time, let us take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the NBC series!

Atlanta, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Found’ are lensed across Atlanta, the capital of Georgia as well as the seat of Fulton County. From the looks of it, the filming unit supposedly utilizes the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around the city in order to tape some important scenes, such as ‎Tyler Perry Studios, Shadowbox Studios, EUE/Screen Gems Studios, Third Rail Studios, Atlanta Metro Studios, and Trilith Studios. They seemingly build a number of working sets on a sound stage or two in one of these studios in order to shoot key portions for the drama show.

Since a majority of the story takes place indoors, it is possible that some of the interior scenes are recorded inside actual establishments in Atlanta or surrounding areas. As far as the exterior shots are concerned, you are likely to spot a number of local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, including Bank of America Plaza, The Fox Theatre, The World of Coca-Cola, and Centennial Olympic Park, to name a few.

Apart from the amenities and versatile landscape of Atlanta, its generous tax incentive program, affordable production costs, and moderate climate make it one of the most sought-after filming sites for different kinds of productions. Also known as the Hollywood of the South, its locales have been featured in numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Reptile,’ ‘The Out-Laws,’ ‘Pain Hustlers,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Pieces of Her,’ and ‘Ozark.’

