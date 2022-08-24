Where is Netflix’s Lost Ollie Filmed?

Based on the 2016 children’s book titled ‘Ollie’s Odyssey’ written by William Joyce, Netflix’s ‘Lost Ollie’ is a live-action and computer-animated adventure series that follows a lost toy, Ollie, who is in the shape of a patchwork rabbit with floppy ears. With hazy memories and hope, the toy embarks on a journey across the countryside to find and reunite with his best friend — the boy who lost him.

Besides that, the narrative also deals with the story of the boy who lost much more than a best friend. The simple yet powerful story is made all the more impactful with brilliant performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Kesler Talbot, Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez, and BJ Harrison. Moreover, Jonathan Groff, Tim Blake Nelson, and Mary J. Blige lend their voices to the animated characters. Along with the intriguing narrative, what keeps the viewers invested in the series is the use of interesting locations. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘Lost Ollie.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Lost Ollie Filming Locations

‘Lost Ollie’ is filmed in British Columbia and Ohio, specifically in Metro Vancouver and Louisville. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the adventure drama series reportedly commenced in early February 2021 and wrapped up after a month or so, in March of the same year. Here are all the details about the specific locations that appear in the adventure series!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Many pivotal scenes for ‘Lost Ollie’ are lensed in Metro Vancouver, the metropolitan area with Vancouver as its major urban center. In February 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted taping some sequences for the first installment in and around the campus of College Park Elementary at 300 Princeton Avenue in Port Moody. Unfortunately, the school has shut its door permanently.

The production team even travel across the metropolitan area to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops, including 1000 West Hastings Street in Vancouver. Also known as Greater Vancouver, the area has also served as a filming site for several other productions, like ‘The Predator,’ ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘Riverdale,’ and ‘Virgin River.’

Louisville, Ohio

Several portions of ‘Lost Ollie’ are also taped in Louisville, a city in Ohio’s Stark County. In late March 2021, the filming unit set up camp near the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge aka the Second Street Bridge to record some pivotal sequences for the first season of the Netflix series. Moreover, they shot several scenes for season 1 in and around the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory at 800 West Main Street as well.

