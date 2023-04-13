Where is Netflix’s Obsession Filmed?

Based on the 1991 novel titled ‘Damage’ by Josephine Hart, Netflix’s ‘Obsession’ is a British erotic thriller series that follows a respected surgeon named William who develops a liking for his son, Jay’s fiancée, Anna, which only gets intense and obsessive with time. Despite the complications that it might bring to the table, William and Anna indulge in a steamy and profound affair behind everyone’s backs. While she tries her best to keep both relationships alive, it is only inevitable that the truth comes out in the open, leaving someone on the receiving end of a lot of emotional distress and heartbreak.

Featuring impressive performances from Richard Armitage, Charlie Murphy, Indira Varma, and Rish Shah, the romantic drama series mostly unfolds in London with relatively darker undertones highlighting the theme of lust and unfaithfulness as well as the way William and Anna keep everyone in the dark about their affair. All these collectively are likely to make you pose the question — where exactly is ‘Obsession’ shot? Luckily for you, we have gathered all the details about the same!

Obsession Filming Locations

‘Obession’ is filmed in England and France, especially in London, Paris, and Marseille. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the romantic show reportedly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s explore all the specific locations where William and Anna indulge in their erotic affair!

London, England

Most of ‘Obession’ is lensed in the capital of England and the United Kingdom, London, as the production team set up camp for about nine weeks or so in London to shoot many pivotal sequences for the debut season. To be specific, they utilize the facilities of Twickenham Film Studios on The Barons, St Margarets in London’s suburban district of Twickenham. The film studio is home to three different sound stages spread across 15,100 square feet, multiple production offices, green rooms, prop stores, dressing rooms, and many other amenities.

The filming unit reportedly creates a set in the film studio where most of William and Anna’s passionate scenes are shot. Reportedly, using the studio for shooting intimate scenes for season 1 helped reduce a significant amount of stress and anxiety for Richard Armitage (William) and Charlie Murphy (Anna).

Paris, France

After finishing shooting in London, the cast and crew members headed to Paris to record some additional portions for the first season of ‘Obsession.’ In May 2022, several locals and passersby spotted them taping various important sequences for the series in different locations across the City of Love. Thus, you are likely to get a glimpse of some iconic local landmarks of Paris in the background of a few scenes, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Musée d’Orsay, and the Panthéon.

Marseille, France

To wrap up the production for ‘Obsession’ season 1, the production team traveled to the prefecture of Marseille. Apart from ‘Obsession,’ it has been featured in numerous other movies over the years. So, you may spot and recognize certain locales of Marseille in ‘A Good Year,’ ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Chaos,’ and ‘For Lovers Only.’

