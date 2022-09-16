Where is Netflix’s Santo Filmed?

Created by Carlos López, Netflix’s ‘Santo’ is a Spanish action crime series that involves two policemen, Millán and Cardona, with a lot of differences, as they join forces to engage in a hunt for a mysterious and vicious international drug dealer named Santo. However, what complicates the cops’ task, even more, is the fact that his face has never been revealed and seen. So, Millán and Cardona must set their differences aside and collaborate in order to crack the case and save their respective lives.

The action-packed sequences and the mystery surrounding the titular character’s whereabouts keep the viewers on the edge of their seats through each episode. In addition, the regular transitions in scenarios are bound to make one eager to learn all about the actual filming sites of ‘Santo.’ If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Santo Filming Locations

‘Santo’ is filmed in Spain and Brazil, specifically in Madrid and Bahia. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the action series commenced in April 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Since the story is set in Brazil, from where Santo is, and Spain, the filming unit chooses to tape a majority of the scenes on location, which enhances the overall quality of the narrative. So, without further ado, let’s follow Millán and Cardona in their quest, and traverse all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Madrid, Spain

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Santo’ are lensed in and around Madrid, the capital and most populous city of Spain. As per reports, the production team utilized different locales of the capital to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops.

Situated right in the center of the Iberian peninsula on the southern Meseta Central, Madrid blends modern infrastructure with the preserved historic neighborhoods and streets, making it an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Santo.’ Over the years, Madrid has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Pan’s Labyrinth,’ ‘Official Competition,’ ‘Enemy,’ ‘Warrior Nun,’ and ‘The Girl in the Mirror.’

Bahia, Brazil

Several portions of the Spanish crime series are also taped across Bahia, the fourth largest state in Brazil in terms of population and the fifth largest by area. During the later stages of production, the cast and crew members were spotted recording a few pivotal sequences in Salvador, a Brazilian municipality and the capital city of Bahia. Moreover, Ilhéus, a major city in the southern coastal region of Bahia, serves as a significant production location for the series.

