Where is Netflix’s Take 1 Filmed?

Created by Kim Hak-min, Netflix’s ‘Take 1’ is a South Korean music reality television series that involves the live performances of some of the most popular artists in South Korea. Each episode is centered around a different South Korean artist, whose main objective is to perform a single song but they have to put on the performance of a lifetime in a single take. Every performance is provided with a countdown timer to let the performer know when they have to go on stage.

During this allocated time, the artist has the liberty to choose where they would like to perform and with who they would like to perform, such as dancers and other artists. To reiterate, the most important part is that they must put out their performance in just a single take. The reality series features several popular South Korean artists, such as AKMU, Sumi Jo, Yim Jae-beum, You Hee-yul, MAMAMOO, and Lena Park. Apart from these features, what excites and intrigues the viewers further are the interesting sites that appear in the series. If you wish to find out where ‘Take 1’ is shot, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Take 1 Filming Locations

‘Take 1’ is filmed entirely in South Korea at different sites across the nation, especially in Seoul. All the artists that feature in the show are based in South Korea, so it makes sense why the entirety of it is shot on location. Located on the southern portion of the Korean peninsula, South Korea is known to be a highly developed country and has one of the highest life expectancy rates in the world. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations where the documentary series is taped!

Seoul, South Korea

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Take 1’ are lensed across Seoul, the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. Situated in the northwest region of the country, Seoul is considered a global city and rated as an Alpha City by Globalization and World Cities Research Network. The city is home to the KBS Hall, a concert hall in the Korean Broadcasting System headquarters located in Yeouido, that possibly features in the series at some point in time.

Besides that, there are several museums in Seoul popular among tourists as well as locals. Some of them are the National Museum of Korea, the National Folk Museum, the National Palace Museum of Korea, and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. Over the years, it has served as a prominent filming site for many movies and TV shows, including ‘Parasite,’ ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Squid Game,’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead.’

