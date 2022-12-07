Where is Netflix’s The Most Beautiful Flower Filmed?

Created by Michelle Rodríguez and Fernanda Eguiarte Hernández, Netflix’s ‘The Most Beautiful Flower’ (originally titled ‘La Flor Más Bella’) is a Mexican comedy series inspired by Mexican comedian Michelle Rodríguez’s real-life experiences during her teens. The narrative follows a confident high school student named Mich who believes that she is fashionable as well as fabulous. As she navigates her school life and deals with all the hurdles that come with it, including family traditions and love triangles, Mich’s goal is to become the best version of herself and prove herself to others in the school.

The coming-of-age narrative sheds light on some of the real challenges that teenagers tend to face but with a comedic spin, making it an eye-opening as well as an entertaining watch. The impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Esmeralda Soto, Isabel Yudice, and Alicia Vélez, complement the narrative and enhance it further. Moreover, the setting of a high school takes us back to our teens and makes us wonder where ‘The Most Beautiful Flower’ is shot. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Most Beautiful Flower Filming Locations

‘The Most Beautiful Flower’ is filmed in Mexico, specifically in Mexico City. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series reportedly commenced in early February 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in March of the same year. Given the fact that the story is set in Mexico, the filming unit decides to shoot the series on location in the United Mexican States itself. So, without further ado, let us take you through the life of Mich, and give you a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Mexico City, Mexico

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Most Beautiful Flower’ are lensed in and around Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico, as well as North America’s most populous city. To be specific, Xochimilco, where Michelle Rodríguez actually grew up and spent her teenage years, serves as one of the primary production locations for the Mexican series. A borough of Mexico City, Xochimilco is famous for its canals and the colorful gondola-like boats called the Trajineras, which feature in several scenes in the show.

Situated in the Valley of Mexico, the city attracts millions of tourists every year. Mexico City is home to a number of tourist attractions, including the Angel of Independence, the Castle of Chapultepec, the National Museum of Anthropology, the Palacio de Bellas Artes, Tlatelolco, and the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, to name a few.

Apart from tourists, Mexico City is frequented by several filmmakers for shooting purposes every once in a while. In fact, over the years, the city has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, besides ‘The Most Beautiful Flower.’ Some of the notable ones are ‘Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,’ ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,’ ‘Caveman,’ ‘Rebelde,’ and ‘The House of Flowers.’

