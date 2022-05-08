Where is Pat Montgomery Now?

Friday the 13th is considered unlucky almost all across the nation, yet it went way beyond mere superstitions or eerie feelings for Betty Gore back in June 1980, as examined on Hulu’s crime drama series ‘Candy.’ After all, that’s the day Candace “Candy” Montgomery used a 3-foot-long ax to assault the married mother-of-two a total of 41 times before leaving her to bleed out inside the utility room of her own home. But for now, if you just wish to learn more about the man who genuinely stood by the accused during her public trial — Candy’s husband, Pat Montgomery — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Pat Montgomery?

With then-secretary Candy Wheeler having a distinct charm by way of not only her beauty but also her sociability, it’s easy to see why accomplished electrical engineer Pat Montgomery wanted her all to himself. They were reportedly a love match through and through, which is why they blissfully tied the knot despite their young ages in the early 1970s and later welcomed two adorable children into their lives. Yet it was years later, in 1977, that Candy and Pat relocated to Collin County, Texas, to begin establishing their suburban dream life, by which point Candy was a full-time homemaker.

Pat was reportedly considered one of the brightest in his field back then, indicating that his compensation truly matched his hard work, helping the Montgomerys live comfortably, to say the least. As per Texas Monthly, Pat earned $70,000 a year ($332,100 in 2022) “from his work on sophisticated military radar systems at Texas Instruments,” but it still wasn’t enough to keep his “bored” wife satisfied.

Therefore, Candy sought out a purely physical affair with Allan Gore, which ultimately allegedly led to his wife Betty’s horrific 1980 death. Yet, Pat continued to support Candy no matter what came their way. In fact, even their church stood right beside them, a facet that truly touched Pat, particularly because the evidence against Candy was being leaked to the media on a routine basis, pending her jury trial.

Where is Pat Montgomery Now?

When Candy faced the murder charge against her in court in 1980 itself, her husband was on the grounds every day. Pat even heard her scream 30 yards away in the witness room while she was being shown the ax during her testimony. However, in the end, following a not guilty verdict, the couple was “whisked out of the Collin County courthouse under heavy guard” as the DA had “received a letter threatening her (Candy’s) life.”

Pat seemingly didn’t mind that his wife had not just cheated but also initially lied to him about the entire ordeal because once everything was over, the Montgomerys relocated to Georgia together. They undeniably needed to start afresh in a new region owing to the publicity they’d obtained in Texas, so that’s precisely what they did.

However, it appears as if the couple has since divorced, with Pat now preferring to keep his distance well away from the public eye in an attempt to lead a relatively ordinary life. Some reports even suggest that he, in his 70s, goes by the name James these days. Furthermore, it has been reported that Candy now goes by her maiden name, Candace Wheeler.

