The Norwegian original series ‘Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes’ does not make much sense, but it delivers a fresh and compelling horror saga out of its nonsensical theme. Created by Petter Holmsen, the story of the series follows the Hallangen family, who are running the funeral agency for five generations, in the titular village. Only, no one dies in the town, and the family has difficulty keeping the business.

But Live, the family’s daughter, is plunged into a sinister mystery after a near-death experience – a secret hidden in her family lineage. The return of Live from the realm of the dead initiates a series of mysterious murders, and suddenly the pathologists at the local morgue find themselves busy. Thus begins a comical journey, fraught with supernatural and medical intrigue. The story is almost exclusively set in the titular village, and if you are curious about the locations where the show is filmed, allow us to take you out on tour.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Filming Locations

‘Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes’ is filmed in locations in and around Norway. Filming for the first season commenced in mid-2020 and was definitively wrapped up by December 6, 2020. The series is one of the first of the Norwegian descent acquired by Netflix following the success of earlier shows like ‘Norsemen’ and ‘Occupied.’

The production team, comprising primarily Norwegian nationals, filmed the series on location in the picturesque and serene Nordic country. Norwegian production company Motion Blur produces the series. Let us now take you to the specific areas where the show is filmed.

Skarnes, Norway

The story of the series is set in the sparsely populated village of Skarnes and revolves around a family of local coffin-makers. The cast and crew film the entire show in the same area. We often hear the name of the neighboring town of Kongsvinger, a city 22 kilometers away from Skarnes. Although the first season of the show rarely ventures out of Skarnes.

The small community of Skarnes is the administrative seat of the Sør-Odal municipality in the southern Innlandet county of Norway. The river Glomma (or Glåma), the longest in the country, trisects the village – into Tronbøl, Korsmo, and the “old” Skarnes.

