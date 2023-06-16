Where is Pretty Freekin Scary Filmed?

Based on Chris P. Flesh’s eponymous book series, Disney’s ‘Pretty Freekin Scary’ is a comedy series created by Jason P. Hauser that stars Eliana Su’a as Frankie Ripp, a 14-year-old who leads a picture-perfect life until it gets snatched away from her after she dies in a freak accident. However, upon reaching the underworld, she indulges in a heated debate with the Grim Reaper, who, after much reluctance, allows Frankie to return home but only with her new underworld guardians — Pretty and Scary. Now, Pretty and Scary, along with Frankie, must help the latter deal with her once-dead status in her school and go on about her life as before.

Besides Eliana Su’a, the comedy horror show features impressive onscreen performers from a number of talented young actors and actresses, including Leah Mei Gold, Kyan Samuels, Yonas Kibreab, and Emma Shannon. The contrasting settings of the real world and the underworld doesn’t only help the audience to differentiate between the two but they also make them quite curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Pretty Freekin Scary.’ Well, if you are interested in finding out the same, here are all the details you might require!

Pretty Freekin Scary Filming Locations

‘Pretty Freekin Scary’ is filmed in California, specifically in and around Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the teen show commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up in early February 2023. Given the vastness and versatility associated with the terrains of California, the Golden State serves as a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Pretty Freekin Scary.’ Now, without much ado, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the specific locations of the Disney series!

Los Angeles, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Pretty Freekin Scary’ are lensed in Los Angeles, which is the commercial, financial, and cultural center of Southern California, as well as the Entertainment Capital of the World. The production team primarily utilizes the facilities of the Andrita Studios at 3030 Andrita Street on San Fernando Road in the city of Los Angeles as they set up camp in a sound stage or two to shoot a majority of the comedy series.

Almost all the sets, including the underworld with the Grim Reaper, the real-world Middle School where Frankie and her two underworld guardians study, and Frankie’s residence, are possibly constructed using the amenities of the film studio. Covering more than 106,000 square feet, the studio provides a wide range of television services, such as digital satellite distribution, 24-hour network playback, media manipulation, and sports and live event backhaul. Moreover, it is home to more than 40 edit suites and workstations with voice-over booths, dressing rooms, production offices, and so on.

All of these amenities come in handy during the production of a film project, which is why Andrita Studios is a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Apart from ‘Pretty Freekin Scary,’ the City of Angels has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Funny People,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ and ‘Parks and Recreation.’

