Where Was Funny People Filmed?

Starring Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen as the seasoned comedian turned actor George Simmons and the up-and-coming comedian Ira Wright, respectively, ‘Funny People’ follows the two individuals at two different ends of their stand-up comedy careers. George discovers that he has a terminal disease and doesn’t have much time to live, after which he decides to fix his relationships and build some new ones. When he spots Ira and sees his potential, George takes the aspiring comedian under his wings.

As George helps Ira learn the art of stand-up comedy through his experiences, the two become close friends. Soon, George’s disease goes into remission, and his old flame Laura reenters his life, giving him a chance to reevaluate his life and choose the things that matter to him the most. Written and helmed by Judd Apatow, the 2009 comedy-drama movie revolves around the world of stand-up comedy, so most of the drama unfolds in open mics and different stages, keeping the viewers guessing where ‘Funny People’ was actually shot. If you have been wondering the same, let’s learn about the places in detail, shall we?

Funny People Filming Locations

‘Funny People’ was filmed in California, especially in Los Angeles County, San Francisco, Sausalito, and Millbrae. Reportedly, the principal photography for the comedy film commenced in late September 2008 and wrapped up in January 2009. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations where Ira and George bond and perform their stand-up comedy acts!

Los Angeles County, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Funny People’ were lensed across Los Angeles County, including Elevate Brands at 5700 Melrose Avenue 402 in Los Angeles, which stood in for Ira’s apartment. One of the Albertson’s supermarkets in the city of Paramount was used to shoot some important supermarket scenes. Moreover, Los Angeles International Airport, which is also referred to as LAX, at 1 World Way in Los Angeles served as a filming site for the comedy movie as well.

The production team of ‘Funny People’ also set up camp in and around Griffith Observatory at 2800 East Observatory Road in the city of Los Angeles. Skyview Capital at 2000 Avenue of the Stars in LA and Safety Park at 29 Windward Avenue in LA’s neighborhood of Venice are a couple of more production locations that feature in quite a few scenes of the Adam Sandler starrer.

Interestingly enough, director Apatow did not only ask Sandler, Rogen, and Hill to write their own materials but also shot performing them in front of actual live audiences by strategically placing six cameras to capture their performances as well as the crowd’s reactions. Apart from ‘Funny People,’ the City of Angels has hosted the production of many film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘White Men Can’t Jump,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Platonic,’ and ‘Beef.’

Other Locations in California

For shooting purposes, the director and his team also traveled to other locations across California. For instance, a few key portions of ‘Funny People’ were lensed on location at the San Francisco International Airport, which is situated in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, just 13 miles south of San Francisco. In addition, the city of Sausalito in California’s Marin County and the city of Millbrae in northern San Mateo County are two other locations that appear in the comedy movie.

