Where is Professionals Filmed?

A spin-off of the 2012 movie ‘Soldiers of Fortune’ by Maksim Korostyshevsky, The CW’s ‘Professionals’ is an action-adventure series created by Michael Colleary and Jeff Most. The narrative revolves around a billionaire futurist named Peter Swann, who hires a highly competent security operative, Vincent Corbo after a next-gen satellite explodes on deployment to find out those responsible for this heavy loss. What makes the latter’s mission complicated is the introduction of his former lover and now Peter’s fiancée, Dr. Graciela ‘Grace’ Davila.

While Vincent and his team attempt to get to the bottom of the rocket disaster, they come across a conspiracy that’s working to ruin Peter’s legacy and take over his empire. The show includes several action-packed sequences, which are complemented by the brilliant performances of a talented cast comprising Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, and Stevel Marc. Moreover, the interesting locations in the backdrop through each episode make one wonder where ‘Professionals’ is filmed. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Professionals Filming Locations

‘Professionals’ is filmed in South Africa and Ireland, specifically in Johannesburg. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series reportedly commenced in early June 2019 and wrapped up in late August of the same year. During the production of the debut season in South Africa, many cast and crew members became victims of different crimes, such as random shootings and carjackings. In fact, Brendan Fraser’s cell phone was stolen in a dangerous and violent incident. Now, without further ado, let us take you to all the specific sites that appear in the action series!

Johannesburg, South Africa

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Professionals’ are lensed in and around Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa. From the looks of it, the filming unit travels across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the series. Situated in the eastern plateau area of South Africa, Johannesburg is considered the nation’s economic powerhouse as it is the economic and financial hub of South Africa.

Being a cultural hub, Johannesburg is home to various cultural venues and specialist museums that encompass many subjects. Some of the popular museums in the city are the Origins Centre Museum, Apartheid Museum, Bernberg Fashion Museum, Adler Museum of Medicine, and South African National Museum of Military History. Apart from ‘Professionals,’ Jo’burg has served as a prominent production location for a number of movies and TV shows, such as ‘Dredd,’ ‘The Giver,’ ‘Chappie,’ and ‘The Looming Tower.’

Ireland

Additional portions of ‘Professionals’ are taped across Ireland, an island in northwestern Europe. Situated in the North Atlantic Ocean, Ireland has distinct geological provinces, which makes it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Over the years, movies and TV shows like ‘Braveheart,’ ‘The Count of Monte Cristo,’ ‘Normal People,’ and ‘Foundation‘ have featured the locales of Ireland.

Read More: Best Action TV Shows