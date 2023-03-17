Where is Swarm Filmed?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Swarm’ is a horror thriller series that follows a young woman named Dre who is obsessed with the pop icon Nijah — a fictional pop star whose aura and aesthetic are quite similar to that of global icon Beyoncé — and defends her at every chance she gets. Being one of Nijah’s stans who are collectively known as “The Swarm,” Dre’s obsession takes a dark turn when she starts killing people in defense of her favorite pop star. ‘Swarm’ gives us a glimpse into the life of Dre and showcases how her appreciation for Nijah takes her to some of the darkest places and makes her commit some unexpected deeds.

Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, the show features brilliant onscreen performances from Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson, and Rory Culkin. A majority of the show unfolds in Houston, which is where Dre resides, a city that is notoriously known for its high homicide rate. Meanwhile, the constant visuals of the swarm of bees work as a metaphor for the consequences that Dre faces for being a part of “The Swarms.” But is the show actually filmed in Houston, or does the production team utilize the locales of another city to stand in for the Space City? Let’s find out, shall we?

Swarm Filming Locations

Though set in Houston, ‘Swarm’ is filmed in Georgia, specifically in and around Atlanta. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the thriller series commenced in April 2022 and seemingly wrapped up by June of the same year. Given the vast and diverse landscapes of Georgia, it does a good job of doubling for other locations across the country. Thus, the filming unit of the Chloe Bailey starrer sets up camp in the Peach State and uses these features to their advantage for shooting the Amazon Prime series. Now, let us walk you through all the specific sites that feature in the thriller show!

Atlanta, Georgia

The production team of ‘Swarm’ utilizes the locales of Atlanta and transforms them accordingly to make them look like Houston for the series. From what we can gather, they set up camp at various streets and sites across the capital of Georgia to tape both interior as well as exterior scenes. For a few pivotal scenes, the cast and crew probably even make the most of the facilities of one of the many film studios in and around the city. Some of the major film studios in Atlanta are Tyler Perry Studios, Third Rail Studios, Blackhall Studios, and EUE/Screen Gems Studios.

Much like Houston, Atlanta has also been dealing with lots of crimes since the turn of the mid-20th century. This is yet another aspect that is common between the two cities in question, which is a predominant theme in ‘Swarm.’ So, the production team supposedly factored in all these things when they chose the Gate City as the primary filming site for the series. Apart from this gory and violent series, Atlanta has hosted the production of various film and TV projects, such as ‘Scream 2,’ ‘Contagion,’ ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,’ ‘The Mule,’ and ‘Ozark.’

