Where is The Courtship Filmed? Where is the Castle Located?

‘The Courtship’ is a reality TV series on NBC that follows the gorgeous Nicole Remy, as she seeks true love and companionship in an 18th Century Regency-style setting. Sixteen eligible bachelors or suitors from around the world fight to win her affections by engaging in old-school methods of dating such as heartfelt love letters, dreamy horseback rides, and strolls in the garden. On her journey to find her perfect match, Nicole is aided and advised by her parents and friends, as well as host Rick Edwards.

The backdrop of the picturesque English countryside and a magnificent castle brings back the poetic charm of the olden days and makes the viewers witness a modern-day fairytale unravel in ‘The Courtship.’ Its intriguing format further makes them wonder about the surreal locations where it is filmed. If you are one such curious soul too, you’ve found an ally in us. Let’s find out together, shall we?

The Courtship Filming Locations

‘The Courtship’ is filmed authentically in the countryside of England, specifically in and around York. Principal photography for season 1 most likely took place between October 2021 and February 2022. The cast and crew had an amazing time recreating the 18th Century in present times and experimenting with the costumes and getups. Now, here is a closer look at the filming sites.

York, England

‘The Courtship’ is primarily filmed in York, a walled city in the county of North Yorkshire. The production team taped the first season at Castle Howard in Henderskelfe, 15 miles north of York. It is the private residence of the Carlisle Branch of the reputed Howard family. Generations of this family of nobles have lived in this property for more than 300 years. The English Baroque-style castle was built from 1701 to 1811 and is surrounded by a sprawling estate. Moreover, Castle Howard was opened to the public in 1952.

Coming to York, the historic cathedral city was founded by the Romans in 71 AD. It lies at the confluence of the Ouse and Foss rivers and has a temperate climate. Priorly a prominent wool-trading and confectionary-manufacturing center, the city’s economy currently draws from the tourism, public sector employment, information technology, and health sectors. York Minster, a 13th Century Gothic cathedral, is the biggest attraction in York.

Other iconic landmarks include York city walls, Lendal Bridge, Clifford’s Tower, York Castle, and Micklegate Bar. The movies ‘Victoria and Abdul‘ and ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ and the TV series ‘Bridgerton‘ and ‘The Great‘ were also filmed in York.

