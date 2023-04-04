Where is The Good Mothers Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘The Good Mothers’ is an Italian crime drama series directed by Julian Jarrold and Elisa Amoruso. It follows the story of three brave women who are part of the infamous ‘Ndrangheta mafia in Calabria, Italy. The show is based on the novel with the same title by Alex Perry, which is inspired by true events. It follows these women as they team up with a newly appointed female prosecutor to take down the criminal organization. The series is set in 2010 and starts with the disappearance of Lea Garofalo, who, along with her daughter Denise, had made a decision to break free from the ‘Ndrangheta mafia.

Anna Colace, a public prosecutor who is determined to take down the criminal clans, devises a new plan to weaken the power of these gangs. Her plan involves encouraging female members to work together and undermining the structure of the organization. This strategy places women in a pivotal role, leading them to betray their families with the hope of securing a better future for themselves and their children. Moreover, the thrilling settings of the series, clubbed with the realism of the plot, truly invoke curiosity in the minds of the audience. If you are wondering where the series is shot, we’ve got you covered.

The Good Mothers Filming Locations

‘The Good Mothers’ is filmed in Italy, particularly in Rome and Calabria. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama show commenced in January 2022 and wrapped up in a few months in June 2022. Now, without further ado, let’s follow ‘The Good Mothers’ as they deal with the hardships that come their way to face the mafia and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Disney+ series!

Rome, Italy

Pivotal scenes of ‘The Good Mothers’ were lensed in Rome, the historic capital city of Italy. The cast and crew shot several external sequences against suitable backdrops across the city. Moreover, the indoor scenes were likely taped in a film studio in Rome. The Italian capital is a great place to shoot for many reasons. Firstly, it is incredibly scenic with a wealth of historical and architectural landmarks, ranging from ancient ruins to Baroque churches and Renaissance palaces, that provide stunning backdrops for any production.

Secondly, Rome offers a diverse range of locations, from the bustling streets of the city center to the tranquil countryside and the Mediterranean coast, providing filmmakers with a wide range of options to choose from. The city is famous for its rich history, art, architecture, and culture. Some of its most famous landmarks and attractions include the Colosseum, an ancient amphitheater, the Pantheon, the Vatican City, the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, and the Sistine Chapel. Apart from these, Rome is also known for its delicious cuisine, including pasta, pizza, and gelato, as well as its lively nightlife and fashion scene.

Calabria, Italy

Most of the scenes of the show were filmed in and around Calabria, a region in southern Italy that is located on the “toe” of the Italian peninsula, bordered by the Ionian and Tyrrhenian Seas. It is one of the least populous regions of Italy but is known for its beautiful beaches, rugged mountains, and historic towns. Calabria is also famous for its cuisine, which includes a variety of seafood dishes, spicy sausages, and locally produced wines. The region is also known for its agricultural products, such as olives, citrus fruits, and bergamot, a citrus fruit used in perfumes and teas.

In an interview, former Working Title head of telev­ision Juliette Howell spoke about her experience in shooting the series. When asked about the difference in shooting with an Italian crew versus filming crews in the UK, she said, “I think it’s something to do with being able to eat lunch outside. It’s easy to joke about these things. But it’s actually very important — all of us sat around the table, and it wasn’t about everyone going to their trailers. It was very different and very special.”

