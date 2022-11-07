Where is TLC’s The Culpo Sisters Filmed?

TLC’s ‘The Culpo Sisters’ is a reality television series that gives us a deeper glimpse at the personal and professional lives of model and social media star Olivia Culpo, and her sisters, Sophia and Aurora. The three sisters’ close-knitted bond, despite having their unique personalities and differences, is portrayed as they navigate the ups and downs that come their way, together.

What makes the show all the more entertaining are the light-hearted sense of humor and the overall energy that Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora bring to the table in each episode. Moreover, the use of varying landscapes and locations throughout the series is bound to make one wonder where ‘The Culpo Sisters’ is actually shot. Well, you are in luck because we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

The Culpo Sisters Filming Locations

‘The Culpo Sisters’ is filmed primarily in California and Rhode Island, specifically in Los Angeles County and Kent County. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show seemingly took place in April and May 2022. Since the sisters currently reside in Los Angeles, it only makes sense that most of the series is filmed in and around the same city. Now, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the TLC show!

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of ‘The Culpo Sisters’ is lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. To be specific, the sisters can be seen traveling across the city of Los Angeles, for personal as well as business purposes. Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles County has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Nope,’ ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Usual Suspects,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy.’

Kent County, Rhode Island

Several pivotal sequences for ‘The Culpo Sisters’ are taped in Kent County, the second-most populous county in Rhode Island. During the filming schedule of the debut season, the cast and crew were spotted recording some key scenes for the show in the town of East Greenwich, which is the county seat of Kent County. Situated on the western side of Narragansett Bay, East Greenwich has served as an important production location for quite a few filming projects, including ‘November Criminals,’ ‘Midnighters,’ and ’27 Dresses.’

