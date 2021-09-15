Where is Too Hot to Handle Latino Filmed?

Deemed to be the perfect blend of shows like ‘Love Island,’ ‘Love is Blind,’ and ‘Survivor,’ Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ has now turned into a franchise that comprises dating with a twist. After all, the cast here is full of hot and single individuals who are likely to prefer sex over anything else. So when Lana, the virtual assistant host, comes into play, she puts a physical intimacy ban on them with a $100,000 reward for motivation. With no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification, the connections are encouraged to be emotional between the contestants.

However, all installments of this series, including and especially ‘Too Hot to Handle: Latino,’ proves that it’s easier said than done. This celibacy challenge gets messy and wild before becoming genuinely eye-opening and captivating. However, if you’re able to strip your eyes away from the uber attractive people, you can see vast waters, cabanas, and sandy shores, which make up for a pretty romantic setting. Are you curious about where the series has been filmed? Let’s find out!

Too Hot to Handle: Latino Filming Locations

Like all of its sister versions, ‘Too Hot to Handle: Latino’ has the backdrop of a calming, tropical, and beachy resort that serves as the supposedly no-sex retreat for the rotating set of participants. Let us not keep you waiting, so here is everything we have learned about the show’s filming location.

Mexico

‘Too Hot to Handle: Latino’ has been filmed in Mexico, just south of the United States of America. At the time of filming, Mexico was a relatively safer option for filming due to the looming threat of COVID-19 in most countries of Latin America. Moreover, shooting in the beautiful country makes sense for a show like this as it is known for some of the most exquisite vacation resorts in the world. In fact, the complete production of the debut season of the American-British variant occurred in Punta Mita, a private peninsula spanning 1,500 acres. Moreover, it appears as if this series is shot in the same luxury dwelling as ‘Too Hot to Handle: Brazil,’ yet its name remains a mystery.

The one thing we know for sure is that the resort for ‘Too Hot to Handle: Latino,’ AKA ‘Jugando con Fuego: Latino,’ has all the luxurious amenities one could dream of, including a private beach, a pool, an outdoor exercise space, and more. Aside from the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ franchise, Mexico is also home to set locations for numerous renowned movies and television shows. These include ‘Titanic‘ (1997), ‘Babel‘ (2006), ‘Roma’ (2018), ‘Narcos‘ (2015-2017), ‘Queen of the South‘ (2016–2021), and many more.

Read More: Do the Contestants Get Paid to Appear on Too Hot to Handle?