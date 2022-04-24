Where is Victor Strand? Did Colman Domingo Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

The second half of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 7 begins with the aftermath of Alicia’s proclamation of war against Victor Strand to conquer his Tower. Meanwhile, the ardent admirers of the show must have noticed Victor’s absence in the first two episodes of season 7B. While Alicia begins to enlarge her army and Arno declares the need of seizing the control of the Tower, Victor is not present in his haven. Naturally, fans of the character must be worried about his fate and actor Colman Domingo’s commitment to the show. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Where is Victor Strand?

In the tenth episode of season 7, Ali enquires about Victor’s whereabouts to Howard, who answers that his leader is scouting with his rangers. John sends a few rangers to join Victor to complete a mission, who fail to fulfill the same. When a ranger returns to the Tower with radiation burns without completing the mission to collect elevator parts, John enquires about Victor to him. He informs that Victor has split off before he could reach him. The ambiguity that revolves around Victor’s disappearance and Howard’s answers indicates the possibility that the leader of the Tower is secretly plotting a defense mechanism to face Alicia.

When Alicia declares war against Victor for the Tower, he gets forced to prepare for her wrath and forces. For him, the Tower is pivotal enough to battle Alicia. Thus, his absence can only mean that he is preparing for the worse to defend his establishment. Victor knows that not everyone in his community wishes him well. His doubts are eventually confirmed when June promises Charlie that she will try her best to bring him down. Considering these internal threats, Victor must be secretly enhancing his army to fight the opposition, whoever it is.

Victor’s absence must have led the viewers to be concerned about Colman Domingo’s suspected departure from the show. So, did Domingo part ways with the horror show? Let’s find out!

Did Colman Domingo Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

No, Colman Domingo did not leave ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ Domingo’s character Victor Strand is very well a part of the show. In a recent interview, Domingo previewed what will unravel in the storyline of his character in the rest of the seventh season. “What does Strand become next? Does he have an evolution? Does he go away? I don’t know, but stay tuned for season seven and then you’ll find out,” the actor told Comicbook. He also hinted at the impending war’s consequences affecting the lives of Victor, Alicia, and Morgan in the second half of season 7.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s [season 7B] just going to be we’re really exploring the landscape in a very unique way of this nuclear fallout in Texas. And I think the character arcs are even stronger and being elevated and people are doubling down on their ideology,” Domingo told Comicbook in the same interview. “And so we’re going to see where that lands this family, this very broken Fear family,” he added.

Domingo’s words ensure Victor’s reappearance in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 7B. We can expect Victor to defend the Tower with all his might when Alicia and Morgan’s army arrives to conquer it. Irrespective of the result of the war, Alicia may rewrite Victor’s fate.

