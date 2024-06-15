Lifetime’s Danger in the Dorm: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Robin Hays occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Danger in the Dorm’ is a crime drama movie based on Ann Rule’s eponymous short story, which is one of her earlier true crime works. The narrative kicks off with the tragic murder of Kathleen’s childhood best friend on campus, indicating that there is a killer on the loose who hunts down young girls. Wanting to avenge her best friend’s death, Kathleen takes the responsibility of catching the murderer who has wreaked havoc on campus and made life difficult for all the girls.

Given the risk involved in her quest, her mother, Joanne, does her best to prevent her daughter from ending up as her childhood friend — dead. Most of the story unfolds on the campus of Kathleen’s high school, which turns into a crime scene several times throughout the movie. While the narrative is reportedly rooted in reality, ‘Danger in the Dorm’ also begs the question if the locations featured in the film are just as authentic or not.

Where Was Danger in the Dorm Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Danger in the Dorm’ was carried out in a couple of British Columbia cities — Abbotsford and Vancouver. As for the principal photography for the Lifetime production, it reportedly began in late February 2024 and continued for the next few weeks before wrapping up around mid-March of the same year. Clara Alexandrova expressed her gratitude and experience filming the movie via a social media post.

She wrote, “…Thank you so much to the cast and crew! You guys were all such a dream. A very special thank you to director @robin_hays for your brilliant eye and ability to connect with us actors in such a sacred way. So many laughs had, and such a joy the entire experience was.” Meanwhile, the director, Robin Hays, was especially thrilled to work with Bethenny, whose “dedication and talent breathe life into every scene.” He said, “Watching her bring depth and authenticity to the character is a reminder of why I fell in love with storytelling in the first place. I can’t wait for people to see this film!”

Abbotsford, British Columbia

The city of Abbotsford turned out to be the first stop for the production team of ‘Danger in the Dorm’ as various pivotal sequences were lensed on location. Situated right next to the Canada–United States border, the city’s streets and neighborhoods served as key filming sites as the cast and crew members taped interior and exterior scenes against suitable backdrops. Thus, it is likely that you might be able to spot several local landmarks and buildings in different scenes, such as the Mennonite Heritage Museum, the Mill Lake Park, the Reach Gallery Museum, and the Trethewey House Heritage Site.

Vancouver, British Columbia

After wrapping up a significant chunk of shooting in Abbotsford, the filming unit of ‘Danger in the Dorm’ headed west to Vancouver. Utilizing the diverse and vast nature of the city’s landscape, the makers were able to bring the story to life in a visually appealing manner. Over the years, Vancouver has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows as filmmakers find it an ideal shooting site. The Hollywood North has hosted the production of ‘Spy Game,’ ‘Dragged Across Concrete,’ ‘Snakes on a Plane,’ ‘Deadly Class,’ and ‘Almost Human.’

Danger in the Dorm Cast

Donning the garb of Kathleen in ‘Danger in the Dorm’ is Clara Alexandrova. Widely recognized for her role as Morgan in ‘A Million Little Things‘ and Maya in ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ she also stars in a few other projects, including short movies like ‘Good Riddance, We Got It,’ ‘The Girl Without a Phone – a Little Mermaid Story,’ and ‘The River,’ and a TV movie called ‘Midnight Whispers.’ Bethenny Frankel portrays Joanne, Kathleen’s supportive and caring mother, in the Lifetime film.

Hailing from New York City, she is also an accomplished writer and producer who has been featured in ‘Hollywood Hills 90028,’ ‘Wish Me Luck,’ ‘The Neighbors,’ and ‘Nightcap.’ The crime thriller also features talented actors playing supporting yet pivotal roles. It stars Jason Fernandes as Wade Mullins, Lily Yawson as Detective Jessica Harken, Matthew Nelson-Mahood as Patrick, Jeffrey Pai as Connor Miller, Richard Keats as Drew Radio DJ, and Sarah Kelley as Carol Swafford.

