Where Was Lifetime’s Nobody Dumps My Daughter Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Inspired by true events, Lifetime’s ‘Nobody Dumps My Daughter’ is about Mary and her quest to reunite her daughter, Theresa, with her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Simpson, after their breakup. With Stanley M. Brooks at the helm, the drama film follows Jimmy and Theresa as they get involved in a steamy romantic relationship. But when the former breaks up with her, the heartbreak is also felt by her obsessive and overbearing mother, Mary. In an attempt to rekindle the spark between the former couple, Mary tries everything in her power, even bribing Jimmy to change his mind. Despite her best attempts, Jimmy refuses to reunite with her daughter.

Mary is then left with no other option than to take help from a fortune teller named Anna, who suggests Jimmy’s death is the only solution to reclaim Theresa’s purity. Thus, she hires a professional hitman to get rid of her daughter’s ex-boyfriend for good. A part of the ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ movie slate, ‘Nobody Dumps My Daughter’ not only engages the audience through its gripping tale but also the brilliant visuals that keep every other shot interesting.

Nobody Dumps My Daughter Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Nobody Dumps My Daughter’ was carried out in its entirety in British Columbia, especially in and around Vancouver. Reports suggest that the principal photography for the drama movie took place over the course of nearly three weeks, from July 22, 2024, to August 12 of the same year. The cast and crew enjoyed their time on the set with each other as new bonds and lasting memories were created during the shooting process.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Nicknamed Hollywood North for a reason, Vancouver has various advantages when it comes to filming any kind of project. For instance, it has generous provincial tax credits, ample local talent, picturesque architecture suitable for doubling for different cities across the world, and the low Canadian dollar. Moreover, the suitable climate and weather conditions also play a huge role in making it a preferred production location for many filmmakers. Due to these significant factors, Stanley M. Brooks and his crew decided to carry out the production of ‘Nobody Dumps My Daughter’ in Vancouver.

Situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver saw many of its streets and neighborhoods turn into film sets as the production team of the Lifetime film taped pivotal sequences in different areas of the city. From what we can tell, they also set up camp in and around several actual establishments and residential properties to lens key interior and exterior portions. Furthermore, in the establishing or aerial shots of Vancouver’s skyline, one might spot multiple landmarks and other attractions, including the Canada Place, the Harbour Centre, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Science World, and the Lions Gate Bridge.

Nobody Dumps My Daughter Cast

The ‘Ugly Betty‘ fame, Ana Ortiz, essays the role of Mary, a superstitious mother obsessed with her daughter’s romantic entanglement. You might recognize her as Marisol Suarez in ‘Devious Maids’ and Donna in ‘Labor Pains.’ Over the course of her decades-long acting career, she also features in ‘Sleeping with the Fishes,’ ‘Love Is All You Need?,’ ‘The Keeping Hours,’ ‘Monster High 2,’ ‘A Nashville Country Christmas,’ ‘Love, Victor,’ ‘Whiskey Cavalier,’ and ‘Marry Me.’ Opposite her, Jasmine Vega dons the garb of Mary’s daughter, Theresa, in ‘Nobody Dumps My Daughter.’

The young actor, widely recognized for her role as Lizzie in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ might seem like a familiar face to many of you. That’s because she stars in key roles in various movie and TV projects, including ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘Playing with Fire,’ ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘Billy the Kid.’ In the Lifetime movie, several other talented actors feature in supporting roles — Sheila E. as Anna, Aiden Howard as Jimmy Simpson, Zak Santiago as Jeffrey Lopez, Caitlin Stryker as ADA Cromwell, Debbie Podowski as Barbara, and Lucia Morris as Sheri. Furthermore, Skylar Radzion and Mackenzie Murdock feature in the movie as well, the latter of whom plays the role of the landlord.

