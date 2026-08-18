Where Was Mutiny Filmed?

In ‘Mutiny,’ Jason Statham stars as a former Special Forces operative named Cole Reed who is framed for the brutal murder of his billionaire industrialist boss after he witnesses the crime. Intent on proving his innocence and avenging his boss’ death, the former Marine embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover the identity of the killers while staying on the run. His search leads him to a cargo ship at sea, where he learns that the murder was just a small part of an international conspiracy.

As Cole finds himself in a lonesome battle against a band of criminals and corrupt mercenaries, he must make the most of his tactical and combat skills to not only survive the deadly attacks but also bring the dark truth to light before time runs out. With Jean-François Richet at the helm, the action crime thriller movie is mostly set aboard a cargo ship out in the open sea, reflecting the mystery of the conspiracy and the depth of perils faced by the protagonist.

Mutiny Filming Locations

Production on Jason Statham’s ‘Mutiny’ took place in England and Malta, especially in London and Valletta. Principal photography for the high-octane action movie reportedly got underway in September 2024 and went on for a couple of months before wrapping up by the last week of November of the same year. Annabelle Wallis, who is known for featuring in ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘X-Men: First Class,’ took to social media to announce the conclusion of the shooting process. “That’s a wrap on Mutiny!! What an incredible ride!! Thank you to everyone involved,” she stated.

London, England

A significant chunk of ‘Mutiny’ was shot in and around London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom. From what we can tell, the filming unit constructed several interiors of the cargo ship using the amenities at Pinewood Studios, located on Pinewood Road in the village of Iver. Situated just a few miles west of central London, the film studio’s purpose-built Richard Attenborough Stage was reportedly utilized by the production team to bring the narrative to life. Home to a total of 30 sound stages, the film studio also consists of three exterior backlots, an underwater stage, production offices, and workshop space, making it a favorable filming destination for all kinds of projects.

In London, the cast and crew also set up camp in a number of streets and neighborhoods, transforming them into film sets during filming. For instance, they were spotted taping pivotal scenes around the One Canada Square skyscraper in Canary Wharf Estate. Apart from the Jean-François Richet directorial, London has served as a prominent production location for numerous other action movies and TV shows, such as ‘Shelter,’ ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Mission: Impossible,’ ‘The Running Man,’ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and ‘Rogue Heroes.’

Valletta, Malta

In the last few weeks of the shooting process, the filming unit of ‘Mutiny’ traveled to the capital city of Malta — Valletta. Numerous open water and cargo ship sequences were shot aboard a real-life ship on the Mediterranean Sea. Rolaand Møller, who portrays Marko Madsen, shared a few words of appreciation for the Malta crew, stating, “What a Lovely experience. Lovely colleagues, lovely crew. Lovely location in #lovelymalta. Best set I’ve been on for years. Thank you.”

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