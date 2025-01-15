Netflix’s Back in Action: Where Was the Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz Movie Filmed?

Coming out of retirement, Cameron Diaz stars alongside Jamie Foxx in ‘Back in Action,’ an action comedy movie written and directed by Seth Gordon. The narrative centers upon two former CIA spies, Emily and Matt, who had given up on their dangerous careers to start a family together. Now, several years later, they lead a peaceful and happily married life alongside their two young kids, who have no knowledge of their adventurous past.

On a regular night with their kids, the former CIA operatives are ambushed at a gas station as their past comes back to haunt them. Forced to return to action, Emily and Matt get back into the world of espionage and work together to fight off their enemies. Led by the stellar performances of Foxx and Diaz, the film also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, Glenn Close, and Kyle Chandler. Apart from the engaging action-packed sequences, what keeps the audience hooked are the stunning and constantly changing backdrops.

Back in Action Filming Locations

‘Back in Action’ was filmed across England and Georgia, particularly in London and Atlanta. According to reports, principal photography for the Jamie Foxx starrer got underway in December 2022 and wrapped up after four months in April 2023. However, while shooting, Jamie Foxx had to be hospitalized reportedly after suffering from “a brain bleed that led to a stroke” in mid-April 2023. With a few more shooting days remaining, the actor was transferred to a rehab center in Chicago for the following months. While he was hospitalized, the production used body doubles to shoot his remaining scenes. After spending about ten months in the hospital, Jamie returned to the set in early 2024 to shoot the remaining and additional portions of the movie over the course of a couple of weeks.

London, England

The first portion of the shooting of ‘Back in Action’ took place in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. The production team spent the first three months setting up camp in different neighborhoods and streets across the city to lens several important scenes. For instance, the River Thames and its nearby areas also served as one of the filming sites in late February 2023, as a few scenes involving Cameron Diaz in a speedboat were recorded on the river. In the backdrop of some exterior or establishing shots, many of you are likely to spot renowned landmarks and attractions like Big Ben, the London Eye, Tower Bridge, the Palace of Westminster, and more.

Atlanta, Georgia

For the second leg of the shooting process, the filming unit of ‘Back in Action’ traveled to Atlanta, the capital of Georgia and the seat of Fulton County. During the reshoots in January 2024, Jamie Foxx and the rest of the crew were spotted taping pivotal sequences in and around the popular nightclub Tongue & Groove at 565 Main Street Northeast. It is also likely that the cast and crew members set up camp at one of the film studios situated in and around the city, such as Shadowbox Studios, Tyler Perry Studios, Cinespace Studios Atlanta, Trilith Studios, and Atlanta Metro Studios. Apart from the Seth Gordon directorial, Atlanta has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects, including ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘The Family Plan,’ ‘Citadel,’ ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’

