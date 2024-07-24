Resurrected Rides: Here Are All the Filming Locations

Loosely inspired by ‘Pimp My Ride,’ Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides’ is a motor makeover show that is run by a team of automotive experts who have the ability to transform worn-out vehicles into even better than brand new ones. In each episode, the comedian host, Chris Redd, conducts a prank ambush on a deserving car owner and drives his ride to the Garage where the next-level mechanics get to work. After completing the given project in a limited time period, the owner visits the garage and is overwhelmed with the jaw-dropping modifications on their vehicle.

The creation of Rick Hurvitz keeps the viewers engaged and astonished at the kind of job that the automotive experts do. Apart from the engaging format, the reality docuseries also includes several intriguing backdrops, the most prominent one being that of the Garage where the magic happens, raising several questions about the filming sites of the series.

Where is Resurrected Rides Filmed?

‘Resurrected Rides’ is filmed primarily across California, especially in Greater Los Angeles. From the looks of it, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Netflix production took place over the summer of 2023, seemingly from May to late July. In June 2023, the cast and crew members celebrated the birthday of one of the car experts, Don Abenante, on set. On some days, the experts even spent around 15 hours on set, working on their projects. One of the mechanics on the show, Steven Nelson, took to social media to share his experience on set. He wrote, “Nothing like working with you guys day in and day out. What a crazy adventure. You’re all incredible it was an honor to work with you guys.”

Greater Los Angeles, California

A majority of ‘Resurrected Rides’ is lensed in the City of Angels and a few surrounding areas. The primary production location is the Garage, where the auto experts put their skills to good use and make transformational magic happen through each episode. It is reportedly situated in Los Angeles, which is also known as the Entertainment Capital of the World. Although most of the action takes place in the Garage, there are several other sites across the metropolitan area that make an appearance in different episodes.

First and foremost, you are most likely to spot several public parks in the backdrop of almost each episode. In the seventh episode of season 1, the exterior of Pro Dance LA at 744 North Fairfax Avenue and nearby areas featured as Aaron, the car owner of the episode, is a dance teacher there. As for the episode involving Ruhi, it was shot right outside The Comedy Store at 8433 Sunset Boulevard in the city of West Hollywood, where she works as a cocktail waitress. For shooting a few scenes involving Vanessa in the fifth episode, the production team also set up camp in the seaside city of Huntington Beach, where she works as a surf instructor.

During her interview with Gnarly Magazine, Shayna Guy opened up about her experience shooting the first season of ‘Resurrected Rides. She said, “On the show, I was nervous at first because you are at the mercy of editors and it was an adjustment to having a team of people film you while working. Some of the paint they wanted me to use I had limited or no experience with but I worked to show them and viewers all the details that go into painting. I remember working like three days straight on just one job!”

