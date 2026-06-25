Where Was Peacock’s Strung Filmed?

In Peacock’s ‘Strung,’ Chlöe Bailey stars as a talented yet struggling violinist named Layla who finds it hard to support her expensive lifestyle in Los Angeles, California. So when she gets a chance to work for an elite and influential family, she grabs it and becomes a full-time live-in music teacher for the family’s gifted daughter, Zuri. As Layla begins tutoring the girl, she finds herself entangled in the mysterious web of dark secrets of the seemingly picture-perfect household. The violinist soon uncovers her past links to the family’s patriarch, after which she must prioritize her safety and sanity. With Malcolm D. Lee at the helm, the psychological thriller movie is set in LA, with the luxurious family home serving as an additional character tormeting Layla at every step of the way.

Strung Filming Locations

Production on ‘Strung’ was conducted entirely in South Africa, particularly in and around Cape Town. According to reports, principal photography for the Malcolm D. Lee directorial got underway in March 2025 and continued for nearly two months before wrapping up by the end of April of the same year. Chlöe Bailey, who portrays Layla, revealed that she had been busy filming the project in South Africa. “in case you’ve been wondering what i’ve been up to… i’ve been filming a movie in South Africa for two months and i just wrapped tonight!!! i put so much love, blood, sweat, and tears into this character. couldn’t have made it without @shermayb i am so grateful. thank you God. truly proud of the work, can’t wait to tell you all about it,” she stated.

Cape Town, South Africa

Although the tale of mystery unfolds in Los Angeles, ‘Strung’ was actually lensed in the capital of South Africa — Cape Town. Thanks to the city’s vast and versatile landscape, it can easily double as various American cities, including the City of Angels. The cast and crew members took over a luxurious seven-bedroom mansion situated in the city’s affluent suburb of Fresnaye, nestled on Lion’s Head mountain. Designed by architect John Jacobs, the estate stood in for the fictional LA family home in the mystery film.

Spreada cross 3,200 square meters, the mansion offers ample of indoor as well as outdoor living space, including lush gardens, terraces, a swimming pool, a private study, a separate chef’s kitchen, and a glass bridge that connects the guest suites with an outdoor atrium and dining area. Apart from seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three garages, the property also consists of a gymnasium, home theater space, and accommodations for the staff. The production team utilized numerous rooms and amenities of the estate during the shooting process. In addition, they also set up camp at Cape Town Film Studios, which is South Africa’s first custom-built high-tech film studio complex.

Situated at 7 Film City Boulevard, the film studio is home to five sound stages, workshops, production offices, water tanks, and several backlot sets, making it a favorable shooting destination for the filmmakers. The strategic establishing shots of Cape Town, which is also known as the Mother City, feature multiple buildings and landmarks. You are likely to spot the Cape Town City Hall, Kirstenbosch Garden, Camps Bay Beach, Portside Tower, 1 Thibault Square, Golden Acre, the Cape Town Civic Centre, and the Metlife Centre. Apart from the Chlöe Bailey starrer, the city has served as a production location for other movies and TV shows like ‘They Will Kill You,’ ‘How to Make a Killing,’ ‘Tomb Raider,’ ‘The Last House on the Left,’ ‘The Empty Man,’ ‘Disclaimer,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ and ‘Homeland.’

Read More: Where Was I Will Find You Filmed? All Shooting Locations